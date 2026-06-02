Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News During Rays Series

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-9 loss on Monday.

Tigers Announced Javier Báez News During Rays Series

Before Tuesday’s game, the team announced the latest news on Javier Báez.

He has been out since April 28.

Via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News: “Javier Baez saw an ankle specialist yesterday and he’s been shut down from baseball activities again. It’s a high ankle sprain. Nothing fractured or broken. But it’s not responding to treatment.”

Before the injury, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his fifth season as a member of the Tigers.