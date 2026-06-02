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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News During Rays Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-9 loss on Monday.

Tigers Announced Javier Báez News During Rays Series

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Before Tuesday’s game, the team announced the latest news on Javier Báez.

He has been out since April 28.

Via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News: “Javier Baez saw an ankle specialist yesterday and he’s been shut down from baseball activities again. It’s a high ankle sprain. Nothing fractured or broken. But it’s not responding to treatment.”

Before the injury, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his fifth season as a member of the Tigers.

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers is driven off the field in a cart after sustaining an injury during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News During Rays Series

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