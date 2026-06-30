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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez News During Yankees Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 16: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers heads to the dugout after the first inning while playing the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on September 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Tigers most recently won Monday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers is driven off the field in a cart after sustaining an injury during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He last appeared in a game on April 28.

Jeremy Otto of 97.1 The Ticket wrote: “Tigers injury report highlights: ⚾️Javy Baez has initiated a return to play running & hitting progression ⚾️Jackson Jobe has another live BP Thursday ⚾️ Gleyber Torres is completing a return to play running progression & rehab exercises daily.”

According to MLB.com, the return of Báez is still TBD.

He had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Looking At Báez

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the St. Louis Cardinals during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park on April 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Báez was the 9th pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

In that span, Báez made two All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the 2016 World Series title).

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd on his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since his 2021 trade before a game against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

After the Cubs, Báez had a quick stop with the New York Mets.

The three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Over 1,372 career games, Báez is batting .252 with 1,226 hits, 195 home runs, 691 RBIs, 663 runs and 116 stolen bases.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers watches his sacrifice fly during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Tigers come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 36-49 record in 85 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 13-28 in 41 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Tigers will remain on the road and visit the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez News During Yankees Series

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