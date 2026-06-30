Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez News During Yankees Series

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Tigers most recently won Monday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He last appeared in a game on April 28.

Jeremy Otto of 97.1 The Ticket wrote: “Tigers injury report highlights: ⚾️Javy Baez has initiated a return to play running & hitting progression ⚾️Jackson Jobe has another live BP Thursday ⚾️ Gleyber Torres is completing a return to play running progression & rehab exercises daily.”

According to MLB.com, the return of Báez is still TBD.

He had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Looking At Báez

Báez was the 9th pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

In that span, Báez made two All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the 2016 World Series title).

After the Cubs, Báez had a quick stop with the New York Mets.

The three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Over 1,372 career games, Báez is batting .252 with 1,226 hits, 195 home runs, 691 RBIs, 663 runs and 116 stolen bases.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 36-49 record in 85 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 13-28 in 41 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Tigers will remain on the road and visit the Texas Rangers on Thursday.