Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers will be back on the field Tuesday to face the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers are entering this matchup on a six-game losing streak, so it is clear that they will be looking to bounce back and get a much-needed win.

With the Tigers coming off another loss, they are understandably making some changes to their lineup against the Rays. Among the players who will be in new spots in their batting order is Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez News

Baez will be in a new spot in the Tigers’ lineup for their upcoming game against the Rays. This is because he will now be batting eighth after batting ninth in their series opener against Tampa Bay.

Baez will also be at a different position in the Tigers’ upcoming game, as he is moving from shortstop to left field.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres 2B

Hao-Yu Lee 3B

Kevin McGonigle SS

Dillon Dingler C

Eduardo Valencia DH

Zach McKinstry RF

Spencer Torkelson 1B

Javier Baez LF

Max Clark CF

Taking a Look at Baez’s Season So Far With the Tigers

Baez has appeared in 42 games so far this season with the Tigers, where he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This is after he had 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 126 games this past season as an All-Star for Detroit.

Baez’s power has been lower this season, but his batting average is currently the best it has been since he joined the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

Baez will now be looking to put together a strong game for the Tigers as they aim to get back in the win column. The 13-year MLB veteran is entering Tuesday with hits in each of his last three games.