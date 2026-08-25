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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News During Rays Series

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Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers gets ready to bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will be back on the field Tuesday to face the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers are entering this matchup on a six-game losing streak, so it is clear that they will be looking to bounce back and get a much-needed win.

With the Tigers coming off another loss, they are understandably making some changes to their lineup against the Rays. Among the players who will be in new spots in their batting order is Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez News

Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers gets ready to bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Baez will be in a new spot in the Tigers’ lineup for their upcoming game against the Rays. This is because he will now be batting eighth after batting ninth in their series opener against Tampa Bay.

Baez will also be at a different position in the Tigers’ upcoming game, as he is moving from shortstop to left field.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres 2B

Hao-Yu Lee 3B

Kevin McGonigle SS

Dillon Dingler C

Eduardo Valencia DH

Zach McKinstry RF

Spencer Torkelson 1B

Javier Baez LF

Max Clark CF

Taking a Look at Baez’s Season So Far With the Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers completes the double-play throwing to first base over the top of Henry Bolte #33 of the Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Baez has appeared in 42 games so far this season with the Tigers, where he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This is after he had 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 126 games this past season as an All-Star for Detroit.

Baez’s power has been lower this season, but his batting average is currently the best it has been since he joined the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

Baez will now be looking to put together a strong game for the Tigers as they aim to get back in the win column. The 13-year MLB veteran is entering Tuesday with hits in each of his last three games.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News During Rays Series

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