Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Javier Báez Update During Astros Series

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Houston Astros (at home).

The Tigers lost by a score of 8-6.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Javier Báez Update

During their series with the Astros, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He has been out of action since April 28.

MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “Completing rehab daily after a brief shutdown from activity.”

According to the site, he it’s still TBD for his return.

Looking At Báez