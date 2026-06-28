SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers runs off the field during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Javier Báez Update
GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 22, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
During their series with the Astros, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.
He has been out of action since April 28.
MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “Completing rehab daily after a brief shutdown from activity.”
According to the site, he it’s still TBD for his return.
Looking At Báez
GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers points and yells at a fan after hitting a grand slam home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on June 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Houston Astros (at home).The Tigers lost by a score of 8-6.Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Javier Báez UpdateDuring their series with the Astros, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.He has been out of action since April 28.MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “Completing rehab […]
Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Javier Báez Update During Astros Series