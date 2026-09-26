Today will be a special day for Detroit Tigers fans and MLB fans in general. Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander, a Tigers legend and future Hall of Famer, will make his final career MLB start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

Before Saturday’s game, young Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe made a statement about Verlander.

Detroit Tigers’ Jackson Jobe Makes Justin Verlander Statement Before Pirates Game

“[Verlander is] a legend and I’ve tried to pick his brain as much as I can without being too annoying,” Jobe said.

From the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky on X: Wonder what a 24-year-old Justin Verlander would think of Jackson Jobe: Probably that he looks a little familiar. Said Jobe: “He’s a legend and I’ve tried to pick his brain as much as I can without being too annoying.”

Jobe has unfortunately made just nine starts this year due to injuries. He finished the seasons strong, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings en route to earning the win against the Pirates on Friday.

Looking at Justin Verlander’s Legendary Career

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander returned to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal over the winter. He is planning to retire at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, Verlander made just one start this year before landing on the IL with left hip inflammation. His start on Saturday will be just his second (and last) of the season.

Verlander pitched for the Tigers from 2005 until being traded to the Houston Astros during the 2017 season. He spent some time with the New York Mets before returning to Houston and most recently the Tigers.

In his career, Varlander has won three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, Rookie of the Year and two World Series. He has posted 81.8 bWAR with 3554 strikeouts over 21 seasons.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Despite having a +72 run differential, the Tigers won’t play in the postseason this year. Detroit entered Saturday’s game with a 75-85 record.

The Tigers lost four of their last 10 games. They will finish the regular season against the Pirates on Sunday afternoon.