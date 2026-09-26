Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers’ Jackson Jobe Makes Justin Verlander Statement Before Pirates Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers tips his cap to fans after being introduced at his Career Celebration Ceremony prior to playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Today will be a special day for Detroit Tigers fans and MLB fans in general. Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander, a Tigers legend and future Hall of Famer, will make his final career MLB start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

Before Saturday’s game, young Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe made a statement about Verlander.

Detroit Tigers’ Jackson Jobe Makes Justin Verlander Statement Before Pirates Game

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 25: Jackson Jobe #21 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“[Verlander is] a legend and I’ve tried to pick his brain as much as I can without being too annoying,” Jobe said.

From the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky on X: Wonder what a 24-year-old Justin Verlander would think of Jackson Jobe: Probably that he looks a little familiar. Said Jobe: “He’s a legend and I’ve tried to pick his brain as much as I can without being too annoying.” 

Jobe has unfortunately made just nine starts this year due to injuries. He finished the seasons strong, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings en route to earning the win against the Pirates on Friday.

Looking at Justin Verlander’s Legendary Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers talks during his Career Celebration Ceremony prior to playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander returned to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal over the winter. He is planning to retire at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, Verlander made just one start this year before landing on the IL with left hip inflammation. His start on Saturday will be just his second (and last) of the season.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers hugs his wife Kate Upton during his Career Celebration Ceremony prior to playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Verlander pitched for the Tigers from 2005 until being traded to the Houston Astros during the 2017 season. He spent some time with the New York Mets before returning to Houston and most recently the Tigers.

In his career, Varlander has won three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, Rookie of the Year and two World Series. He has posted 81.8 bWAR with 3554 strikeouts over 21 seasons.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Washington Nationals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Malgeri #53 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his fifth inning three run home run with Eduardo Valencia #32 and Riley Greene #31 while playing the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park on September 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite having a +72 run differential, the Tigers won’t play in the postseason this year. Detroit entered Saturday’s game with a 75-85 record.

The Tigers lost four of their last 10 games. They will finish the regular season against the Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers’ Jackson Jobe Makes Justin Verlander Statement Before Pirates Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x