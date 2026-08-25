Detroit Tigers Promote Impressive 24-Year-Old During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers dropped the first game of their new series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Before the second game, the organization announced news regarding John Peck.

Tonight’s game gives the Tigers a chance to even up the series. Jackson Jobe will start for the Tigers while Casey Legumina is the starter for the Rays. Tonight’s game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time, 4:40 PM Mountain Time.

Detroit Tigers Promote 24-Year-Old Red-Hot Batter

Before game two of this three-game series, the Tigers announced a move involving Peck.

The Tigers promoted Peck, according to the MiLB Transactions log: “SS John Peck assigned to Toledo Mud Hens from West Michigan Whitecaps.”

Peck is a 24-year-old infielder. The 6-foot, 185-pound player is in his fourth year with the organization.

Looking Closer at John Peck’s Impressive Season

Peck has been delivering an impressive season so far.

He has spent the majority of his time in Double-A this year. In 58 games, he recorded 67 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, 44 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 10 home runs.

Additionally, he is sporting a .285 batting average to go along with 14 walks.

Peck was originally signed in July 2023 to the tune of $225,000.

Peck was assigned to the Mud Hens in June, but was promptly injured. He just finished his rehab assignment and will look to continue his strong season in Triple-A.

How John Peck Fits into the Detroit Tigers Big Picture

Peck is a multi-position player, which could bode well for him in MLB. Peck has hitting ability, plus power and speed.

Clay Snowden believes that Peck is part of a trio that are similar, but one of them may need to go.

“John Peck and Max Anderson are both Rule 5 eligible this offseason. Peck can play SS, 2B, 3B and, in my opinion, is a more well rounded player than Anderson. Anderson might have more offensive upside, but I think Peck is being slept on a bit. Lee, Anderson, and Peck on the same 40 man doesn’t make sure sense to me. Feels like someone will have to be moved,” Snowden wrote on August 11th.

Having a well-rounded prospect come up to the big leagues is a great option to have as a baseball manager. Concern over a player’s potential defensive liabilities can pause their development.

This doesn’t seem to be a concern with Peck.

With September just around the corner, and the playoffs further and further out of reach, a call-up to the MLB is certainly in the cards for the power-hitting Peck.