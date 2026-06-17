Justin Verlander Opens Up Before First Home Tigers Start In Almost 10 Years

During the offseason, the Detroit Tigers welcomed back one of the most beloved figures from their recent era of competitive baseball, signing veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year contract.

It brought Verlander back to the franchise that selected him with the second overall pick of the 2004 MLB Draft, and where he became known as one of baseball’s most dominant right-handed starters. However, fans have had to wait for him to make his first start at Comerica Park since 2017, shortly before the difficult trade to the Houston Astros.

He’s been hampered so far this season by injury and has spent nearly three months on the Injured List. However, it won’t be long now before the fans pack Comerica Park to watch Verlander on the mound wearing the Old English D once again.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander Speaks Honestly About His Impending Return

Verlander, who will get the start in Detroit on Sunday, June 21 against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox, said that while it’s been a difficult road to recovery, he’s excited.

“It’s been a long road,” Verlander said on Wednesday. “Frustrating, to say the least. I’m excited to be out there.”

As Verlander explained, it was time to make a decision about his future starts following a rehabilitation start.

“The different between a sim game and a rehab start has been significant, with a little bit more adrenaline,” Verlander said. “The mechanics, quite frankly, aren’t perfect, but it’s been long enough to where we have to make a decision.”

“We need to figure out what this looks like and if I’m capable to go out there and do what I need to do physically to compete,” Verlander said. “It’s that time. In a perfect world, everything would be 100% and good to go and I feel like I did five years ago. It’s just not the case right now. Nobody sees the point in trying to delay this any further. You got to figure it out and figure out where you’re at. Game intensity is the only way you really know.”

While it was difficult for Verlander to not be able to help his teammates as they struggled through a woeful month of March, he believes the club is on track for improvement.

“I think we’ve shown the path to winning,” Verlander said. “When we get healthy, we’ve been a good team. Obviously, May was really difficult. I mean, we had some really catastrophic injuries and guys that were integral to this club’s success go down all at once. I know that’s part of the game. Guys get hurt. But to have that many compile on you, it makes it really difficult. I think the path to winning is just being healthy.”

Justin Verlander Is Back With The Tigers

Verlander remains highly regarded for generations of Tigers fans, who first watched him take the mound in Detroit 20 years ago.

He would be named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2006, the magical season in which the Tigers advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1984 before eventually falling short against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Verlander also tossed no-hitters in both 2007 and 2011, and was named the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award Winner. The following season, he’d help the Tigers once again advance to the World Series, though they fell short against the San Francisco Giants.