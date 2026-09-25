Justin Verlander Shares Personal Message For Tigers Fans

The Detroit Tigers will not make the MLB postseason, ending a two-year run of playing beyond the regular season. And a major reason why things went awry for them in 2026 was key injuries to their pitching rotation.

The Tigers not only lost Reese Olson for the entire campaign, but veteran Justin Verlander, whom they brought back with a one-year contract to help replace him, has only played a single game thus far; he will pitch the final game of his MLB career on Saturday, Detroit’s 161st game of the season.

Of course, the Tigers also lost former ace Tarik Skubal, now with the Dodgers, to a non-invasive surgical procedure for several weeks earlier in the campaign. But on the eve of his final MLB start, Verlander had a direct message for fans.

Detroit Tigers Icon Justin Verlander Had A Message For Fans

The Tigers will open a three-game set against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at home, which will be their final series of the season. Before Game 1 on Friday, the Tigers honored Verlander on the eve of his final MLB start.

Before the ceremony, Verlander explained that he felt he gave everything he had.

“I feel like I ran my race. I gave it everything I had,” Verlander said via MLive.

“I see my daughter, who’s seven now, and how fast that goes and how much of that time frame I’ve missed already. I have a 1-year-old son now. I know that I’m going to be able to be there for him and experience more of that childhood that I missed, unfortunately, with my daughter. Also be there for her in some very formative years coming up.”

Verlander then spoke from the heart about the fans who have supported him throughout his MLB career, noting that this season didn’t go the way that he or they wanted it to.

This offseason, I really knew I wanted to come back here and pushed very hard to make that happen,” he said. “Obviously, that didn’t transpire the way anybody anticipated.

“I certainly didn’t anticipate this being my last season. I came off a healthy, good season last year and was like, I see no reason why that’s not going to continue. That’s what I had envisioned. Best-laid plans and all.”

Justin Verlander Is Appreciative Of Detroit Tigers Fans

Despite unexpectedly having to miss the majority of the season, Verlander is grateful he could finish his career where it started.

“So, on one hand, to come back to the place where it all started and have the season go the way it has is tough,” he said. “I think the fans here have really helped me through that quite a bit. Their support and love through this entire season, even though I haven’t been out there, every time they see me at the park or on the road in a stadium, it’s a lot of positivity. I’ve really appreciated that.”