‘I’ve Become a Fan’: Ex-Tigers Star Applauds Skubal’s Rise in Detroit

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been turning heads with his dominant performances, and now he has earned high praise from one of the game’s greats.

Justin Verlander, a former Tigers legend and current San Francisco Giants pitcher, recently lauded Skubal’s talents.

“I’ve become a fan of his,” Verlander said.

Verlander emphasized the importance of allowing elite pitchers to work deep into games, reflecting on his own experiences and advocating for Skubal’s continued presence on the mound.

“To me, if I’m the Tigers and I’ve got the best pitcher in baseball, I want that [expletive] out there as long as possible.”

Skubal’s Stellar Season

Skubal’s recent performances have solidified his status as a premier pitcher in Major League Baseball. On May 25, he delivered a masterful complete-game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing just two hits, issuing no walks, and striking out 13 batters on 94 pitches.

This efficient outing, known as a “Maddux,” showcased Skubal’s ability to dominate opponents with precision and control.

For the season, Skubal boasts a 5–2 record with a 2.49 ERA and 92 strikeouts, ranking second in the majors. His consistency and command have been instrumental in the Tigers’ success, and his performances continue to draw comparisons to Verlander’s prime years in Detroit.

Embracing the Workhorse Mentality

In an era where starting pitchers are often limited in innings to preserve arm health, Skubal expresses a desire to be an exception. He aims to make it challenging for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to remove him from games.

“My goal is to make it as difficult as I can on A.J. to take me out of a game,” Skubal said. “I want him thinking a lot about it. I don’t want it to be an easy decision.”

Skubal’s commitment to pitching deep into games reflects a throwback mentality, reminiscent of Verlander’s approach during his tenure with the Tigers.

Verlander himself lamented the current trend of pulling starters early, noting, “Most guys are getting pulled in the fifth or sixth inning.” He has credited former Tigers manager Jim Leyland for allowing him to pitch deep into games, which helped him develop into a durable and effective starter.

A Mutual Respect

The admiration between Skubal and Verlander is mutual. Skubal, who grew up watching Verlander dominate on the mound, expressed his respect.

“You’re a little starstruck, honestly. What he means to this organization and what he’s accomplished in his career, he’s a Hall of Famer, and he’s been doing it for a long time,” Skubal said. “When you’re in my shoes, you strive to be who he is.”

Verlander’s endorsement serves as both recognition of Skubal’s current excellence and a nod to his potential to carry the torch as the Tigers’ ace. As Skubal continues to impress, the comparisons to Verlander’s legendary career in Detroit become increasingly apt.

“He got to watch one day of mine. I’ve got to watch 18 years of his,” Skubal said. “Comparison, we can say Tigers ace then, Tigers ace now. I don’t think I’ve accomplished anything that he has. That’s what gives you motivation to put your head down and go to work.”

With Skubal leading the rotation, the Tigers are poised for a competitive season. As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will watch to see if Skubal can continue his ascent and perhaps even surpass the high bar set by Verlander during his time in Detroit.