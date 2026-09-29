Tigers’ Justin Verlander Gets Special Shoutout From Lions’ Jared Goff

It was an emotional scene at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon, as Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander took the mound for the final start of his MLB career.

The sellout crowd cheered with every strikeout as he turned in a vintage performance that turned back the clock, evoking memories of better days for the franchise during its true status as World Series contenders.

While the Tigers unfortunately missed the playoffs this season, another professional club in town is looking to make a championship push of their own, and their leader was sure to acknowledge the tremendous afternoon enjoyed by Verlander.

Lions QB Jared Goff Gives Shoutout To Retiring Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who recently became a father himself, loved seeing Verlander’s daughter race out to the mound for the official pitching change on Saturday in what was truly an emotional moment.

During his weekly interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Goff said it was great to see and made him think of the possibilities of his own daughter, one day, being able to run onto the field to greet him.

“I did watch it and I saw the clip, you can see him just lose it immediately, and of course, you start getting a little bit emotional, tearing up a bit,” he said. “And just thinking about, you know, one day down the line when my daughter is that big, being able to run out and say hi to me on the field or something like that.”

Goff then acknowledged Verlander’s status as one of the game’s icons.

“Yeah, a very emotional day, I’m sure, for him,” Goff said. “What a legend and what a great career.”

Jared Goff Helped The Lions To Victory In Week 3

The Lions, who needed to bounce back from their Week 2 loss against the Bills, survived a close contest against the visiting New York Jets at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, winning by a 31-24 final score.

Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, helping Detroit improve to 2-1 through the first three games of the 2026 campaign.