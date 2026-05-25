Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update Before Angels Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 19: Starting pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers smiles as he does a post-game interview after a 10-1 win against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 19, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at Camden Yards).

They won by a score of 4-1.

Dillon Dingler led the team with one home run and two RBI’s.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also on Sunday, the Tigers announced an update on Justin Verlander.

Via MLB.com: “After throwing a bullpen in Baltimore, will throw live BP during the Tigers’ May 26-28 series at Comerica Park.”

According to the site, Verlander is supposed to return in June.

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Verlander has appeared in just one game this season (on March 30) when he went 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and five runs.

The future Hall of Famer signed with the Tigers over the offseason.

While he is far from his prime (at 43), many fans were excited about the franchise legend returning to Detroit.

Last season, Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (on February 10): “It’s real. The Tigers have signed Justin Verlander to a one-year deal worth $13 million The deal includes $11M in deferrals”

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Verlander has also had stops with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over 21 seasons.

He won two World Series Championships with the Astros.

Over 556 career games, Verlander has gone 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA.

Tigers Struggling This Season

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers (L) and bench coach George Lombard #26 watch the game against the Cleveland Guardians from the dugout during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have been hit hard by injuries during the 2026 season.

They have fallen all the way to the bottom of the American League Central with a 21-33 record in 54 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 2-8 (and they are 8-21 in 29 games on the road).

On Tuesday, they will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update Before Angels Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x