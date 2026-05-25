Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update Before Angels Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at Camden Yards).

They won by a score of 4-1.

Dillon Dingler led the team with one home run and two RBI’s.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update

Also on Sunday, the Tigers announced an update on Justin Verlander.

Via MLB.com: “After throwing a bullpen in Baltimore, will throw live BP during the Tigers’ May 26-28 series at Comerica Park.”

According to the site, Verlander is supposed to return in June.

Verlander has appeared in just one game this season (on March 30) when he went 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and five runs.

The future Hall of Famer signed with the Tigers over the offseason.

While he is far from his prime (at 43), many fans were excited about the franchise legend returning to Detroit.

Last season, Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (on February 10): “It’s real. The Tigers have signed Justin Verlander to a one-year deal worth $13 million The deal includes $11M in deferrals”

Verlander has also had stops with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over 21 seasons.

He won two World Series Championships with the Astros.

Over 556 career games, Verlander has gone 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA.

Tigers Struggling This Season

The Tigers have been hit hard by injuries during the 2026 season.

They have fallen all the way to the bottom of the American League Central with a 21-33 record in 54 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 2-8 (and they are 8-21 in 29 games on the road).

On Tuesday, they will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (at home).