Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update Before Phillies Series

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Athletics (at home).

The Tigers won by a score of 4-1.

They will now open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night (at home).

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update

During their series with the Athletics, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

He has been out since his only start of the year on March 30.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Scheduled to throw a bullpen session on July 9.”

Verlander had signed with the Tigers over the offseason after spending last year with the San Francisco Giants.

Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden wrote (on July 9): “I got to watch Justin Verlander throw a bullpen today. Had a nice talk with him afterwards & expressed my gratitude for everything he has done in the game & what an honor it was to compete against him. My favorite part about it was his competitiveness during his side session. Still fierce. Figured I had to take advantage of an opportunity to watch greatness I might not get to see again. Well done JV- the hay is in the barn. #HOF”

Verlander (who is in his 21st season) recently announced that he will retire after the year.

The two-time World Series Champion has also spent time with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over his legendary career.

The MLB wrote (via X) on July 8: “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the Phillies as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 43-50 record in 93 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 26-21 in 47 games at home in Detroit).

Last season, the Tigers lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.