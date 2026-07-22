Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update During Cubs Series

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Tigers lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 11-2.

Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update

During their series with the Cubs, the Tigers announced the latest on Justin Verlander.

He has been out since his only start of the year (on March 30).

MLB.com wrote (on July 21): “Playing catch daily, but not throwing off a mound for now.”

After a legendary run with the Tigers at the start of his career, the future Hall of Famer went on to have stints with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before returning to Detroit.

The 43-year-old had signed a deal as a free agent over the offseason.

The Tigers wrote (via X) on February 10:“The Tigers have signed three-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star RHP Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. Welcome home, JV!”

Earlier this month, Verlander announced that this will be his final season in the MLB.

ESPN wrote (on July 8): “3x Cy Young Award winner and 2x World Series champion Justin Verlander announced he’ll retire at the end of the 2026 season. Verlander was named to the MLB All-Star game as a “Legend Pick”, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Wednesday’s series finale with the Cubs as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Despite their talented roster, they have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 6-4 (and they are 20-31 in 51 games on the road).

After the Cubs, they will return home to host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night at Comerica Park.