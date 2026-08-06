Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update During Mariners Series

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update

Also on Wednesday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Did some light throwing off the front of the bullpen mound on Aug. 5 in addition to playing catch.”

According to the site, Verlander’s return to action is still TBD.

The future Hall of Famer has only appeared in one game this season.

Looking At Verlander

Verlander was picked in the 1st round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 12.5 seasons of his career with the Tigers.

In that span, Verlander established himself as one of the best pitchers of his era.

Verlander then went to the Houston Astros where he won two World Series titles.

He also had stops with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants over 21 seasons in the MLB.

Over 556 games, Verlander has gone 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA.

Verlander recently announced that this will be his final season.

@BRWalkoff wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the season 🏆 3x Cy Young Award winner 🏆 2011 AL MVP 🏆 2x World Series champion 🏆 2011 Triple Crown winner 🏆 10x All-Star 🏆 2x ERA Title holder LEGEND. 🐐”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 55-59 record in 114 games.

After one more game with Seattle, the Tigers will remain on the road to visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.