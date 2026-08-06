Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update During Mariners Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 26: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also on Wednesday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Did some light throwing off the front of the bullpen mound on Aug. 5 in addition to playing catch.”

According to the site, Verlander’s return to action is still TBD.

The future Hall of Famer has only appeared in one game this season.

Looking At Verlander

Getty Justin Verlander #35 high fives Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers after his walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning at Comerica Park on June 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Verlander was picked in the 1st round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 12.5 seasons of his career with the Tigers.

In that span, Verlander established himself as one of the best pitchers of his era.

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks into the dugout during the sixth inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on May 25, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.

Verlander then went to the Houston Astros where he won two World Series titles.

He also had stops with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants over 21 seasons in the MLB.

Over 556 games, Verlander has gone 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA.

GettyUS baseball player Justin Verlander and US model Kate Upton attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on July 15, 2026.

Verlander recently announced that this will be his final season.

@BRWalkoff wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the season 🏆 3x Cy Young Award winner 🏆 2011 AL MVP 🏆 2x World Series champion 🏆 2011 Triple Crown winner 🏆 10x All-Star 🏆 2x ERA Title holder LEGEND. 🐐”

Tigers Right Now

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers gets in the face of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 55-59 record in 114 games.

After one more game with Seattle, the Tigers will remain on the road to visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update During Mariners Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x