Malloy’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift ‘Gritty Tigs’ to Sweep of Red Sox

A year ago, Justyn-Henry Malloy was still fighting for an opportunity to crack the Detroit Tigers’ major league roster, carving out a reputation in Triple-A with his plate discipline and professional approach at the dish.

These days, Malloy is delivering in the biggest moments for one of the American League’s hottest teams.

“You come to the ballpark ready to win,” Malloy said. “There’s a feeling of momentum. There’s a feeling of just wanting to contribute, and you know that you have a role.”

Malloy’s Pinch-Hit Single Walks It Off for Detroit

The Tigers completed a thrilling three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory on Wednesday night.

The game was a back-and-forth affair. Boston took an early lead with a sacrifice fly by Rob Refsnyder in the first inning.

Detroit responded in the second when Trey Sweeney singled to left, bringing home Riley Greene.

Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the fourth put the Red Sox ahead again, but the Tigers tied it in the bottom half with a Dillon Dingler groundout that scored Colt Keith.

Malloy came off the bench in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and Andy Ibáñez standing on third base after a walk, stolen base, and a throwing error.

Facing veteran left-hander Aroldis Chapman, Malloy stayed short to the ball and delivered the biggest swing of his young major league career.

The 25-year-old delivered a pinch-hit single, scoring Andy Ibáñez and igniting celebrations at Comerica Park.

“That’s just pure joy, pure excitement from the guys you’re going to battle with,” Malloy said.

Tarik Skubal Shines Again Despite No-Decision

Starter Tarik Skubal struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings and looked dominant for much of the outing, but was charged with all five of Boston’s runs after the bullpen allowed inherited runners to score.

“I was running out of bullets,” Skubal said. “I gave up a single, a walk and another single. It’s just part of the game. We answered right back and we swept.”

Still, Skubal’s ability to generate swings and misses continues to place him among the AL’s top pitchers in 2025.

He currently boasts a 2.67 ERA, ranking 16th in the Majors, while his 71 strikeouts place him third overall. Skubal also ranks seventh in WHIP with an impressive 0.93.

Tigers Continue to Impress as AL Leaders

The sweep marks a significant moment for the Tigers, showcasing their resilience and the emergence of young talent.

“The Tigers are flying right now,” MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa said. “The Gritty Tigs.”

Detroit continues to lead the American League with a 29-15 record, while Boston falls to 22-23.

It was a game that highlighted both their depth and their grit–from veterans like Ibáñez making key plays on the base paths, to emerging talents like Sweeney and Malloy rising in clutch moments.

“We’ve established our culture,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

“We’ve established our expectations and our standards, the way we work, the way we prepare and every single guy in there is doing their part.

“It takes a lot of people to win a Major League baseball game and tonight we showed it.”

Malloy’s Moment Reflects Tigers’ Youth Movement

Malloy’s poise under pressure may have earned him more than just a highlight reel appearance–it may have earned him a permanent spot in Detroit’s everyday plans.

With the Tigers playing like contenders and young talent making an impact, Detroit’s resurgence is beginning to feel very real.

And if Malloy continues to deliver in the clutch, fans at Comerica might be seeing a lot more walk-offs — and a lot more wins.