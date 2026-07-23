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Detroit Tigers Star Kenley Jansen Makes Heartfelt Post During Cubs Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 19: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates the win against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on June 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers are playing the final game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The series is tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

Detroit Tigers Star Kenley Jansen Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers gestures towards the crowd during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the Cubs, Tigers star Kenley Jansen made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

There were over 1,700 likes on the post.

He wrote: “Can’t take it for granted!! I will always love this Game of Baseball!!! Grateful to still doing it on a high level!!!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sara_colts_: “We’re so glad you’re doing it in Detroit 🧡🔥”

@aaronzimmer19: “74 got that dawg in him”

@ty.audette: “we all said strike three when you got bregman last night”

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@jackmcw0: “You cannot hate this guy!!🔥”

@damisha_reed_vibes: “You are Amazing!! ♥️♥️🙏🏾🙏🏾 Blessingsss and More Blessings!! let’s Gooooooo!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🎉🎉🎉🎉”

@deucedeuce02: “Way to get outta that 9th inning last night big dawg ! Fought back from 3-0 I was about to s**t my pants at work last night 😂 GO TIGERS 🐅 🔥🔥🔥”

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Tigers stars Gleyber Torres and Javier Báez were also among the people to like his post.

Looking At Jansen

Jansen is in the middle of his first season with Detroit.

Right now, the 38-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.21 ERA (and 11 saves) in 29 games.

GettyJake Rogers #34 and Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate their team’s win against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jansen has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels over 17 MLB seasons.

His longest stop came with the Dodgers where he spent 12 seasons (and won the 2020 World Series title).

Tigers Right Now

As for the Tigers, they came into Wednesday night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 47-54 record in 101 games.

They have won six out of their last ten.

Following the Cubs, the Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Kenley Jansen Makes Heartfelt Post During Cubs Series

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