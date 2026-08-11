Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter Makes Appearance Amid Latest Injury Setback

The couple joined FlexWork Sports to host a youth baseball and softball camp at Saginaw Valley State University.

The event focused on teaching young athletes the fundamentals of the game while giving them an opportunity to learn from Carpenter and his wife, a former standout college softball player.

Carpenter Excited to Work With Young Players

Carpenter has firsthand memories of attending similar camps when he was growing up, which made Monday’s event particularly meaningful for the Tigers outfielder.

“A lot of people got to come out so I’m really excited to get going and you know spend time with these kids,” Carpenter said.

“And, when I was these kids’ age, I would go to camps like this where I was from so it gonna be fun.”

Carpenter also made sure his wife received some recognition during the event. He said Lauren was a star softball player in college and joked that she was a better player than he was at the same age.

Lauren Carpenter Had a Standout Softball Career

Lauren, formerly Lauren Burke, was an accomplished softball player long before she and Carpenter began hosting camps together.

The Eugene, Oregon, native began her college career at Oregon before transferring to the University of Texas. As a freshman with the Ducks in 2018, Burke earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors after hitting .351 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

She was even better during the NCAA Tournament, batting .421 over eight postseason games.

Burke was already one of the country’s top young softball players before reaching college. At Marist High School in Oregon, she was a three-time NFCA High School All-American and twice earned Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year honors.

Her junior season produced some eye-popping numbers. Burke hit .701 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. She also tied a national high school record by hitting four home runs in a single game.

After transferring to Texas, Burke continued playing at a high level. She was named a D1 Softball Preseason Second Team All-American ahead of the 2021 season and twice earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors during her career with the Longhorns.

She hit .302 with 33 RBIs in 56 games during the 2021 campaign.

Burke majored in Communication and Leadership at Texas and was also involved with the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Carpenter Remains Sidelined for Tigers

Carpenter’s appearance at the camp came while he remains away from the Tigers because of a left foot injury.

Detroit placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list on July 27 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. According to MLB.com, the problem initially started as a bruised heel after Carpenter switched to a newer model of cleats.

The traction on the cleats dug into his heel and caused a bruise before the issue eventually developed into plantar fasciitis.

The injury has particularly affected Carpenter while running. He said Monday that he was not sure when he would be ready to return to the Tigers.

It is the second time Carpenter has landed on the injured list during the 2026 season. He suffered a left AC joint sprain in May after crashing into the right-field wall while attempting to make a play against the Kansas City Royals.

Carpenter eventually returned to Detroit’s lineup near the end of May.

Through 81 games this season, Carpenter is hitting .208 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs. He has a .276 on-base percentage, .416 slugging percentage and .692 OPS.

Other Tigers Giving Back to Young Athletes

Carpenter is not the only player with Tigers ties who has made youth baseball and softball development a priority.

The Tigers organization operates youth baseball and softball camps throughout Michigan, with programs designed to teach hitting, throwing and fielding while giving children of different experience levels an opportunity to develop their skills.

Former Tigers third baseman Brandon Inge has also made youth development a major part of his post-playing career.

Inge opened the Inge Performance Lab in Brighton, Michigan, in December 2025. The baseball and softball training facility includes a full-size Little League diamond, six HitTrax-equipped batting cages and a workout facility.

Inge told CBS Detroit at the time that coaching young players was not originally part of his plans after retiring from professional baseball.

“The funny thing is, when I finished baseball, I had no intention of coaching,” Inge said. “I just wanted to sit back and watch my kids play.”

His perspective changed as he watched young players develop and became more involved in coaching. The Inge Performance Lab now provides baseball and softball instruction for players ranging from the youth level to elite competitors.