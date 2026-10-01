Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Cubs 2-Time All-Star Pitcher in Interesting Move

The 2026 season was certainly a major disappointment for the Detroit Tigers.

After entering the season with high hopes, the Tigers finished the 2026 campaign with a 76-86 record and finished fourth in the AL Central. With this, Detroit has plenty of questions surrounding them ahead of the offseason.

Given how this season went for the Tigers, they should be looking to improve their roster this offseason. This is especially so when it comes to their pitching, as their starting rotation needs serious help.

Due to this, the Tigers are now being linked to one of baseball’s top pending unrestricted free agent pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Cubs Star Pitcher Kevin Gausman

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly named the Tigers as the top potential free agent landing spot for Chicago Cubs star pitcher Kevin Gausman.

“Prior to the trade deadline, the Tigers dealt both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. Verlander—who hardly pitched at all in his final season—will be retiring. It’s safe to say that president of baseball operations Scott Harris will be in the market for starting pitching this offseason,” Kelly wrote. “Gausman would be a more affordable option, slotting into a rotation also set to feature Framber Valdez, Keider Montero and Jackson Jobe in 2027.”

With the Tigers desperately needing pitching help, it would make all the sense in the world if they targeted Gausman in free agency. If they signed him, he would give them another All-Star-caliber pitcher as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

If the Tigers brought in Gausman, he would work well in the front half of their pitching rotation. Due to this, Detroit could be a team to keep an eye on if Gausman tests free agency.

Looking at Gausman

Gausman split this season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs. In 32 appearances this campaign, he posted a 9-12 record, a 4.51 ERA, and 184 strikeouts. Overall, he had a down year by his standards, but he undoubtedly has the potential to bounce back next season.

Over his previous six seasons before the 2026 campaign, Gausman had an ERA under 4.00 in each of them. He was also an All-Star two times over that span. With this, he very well could turn things around, so it would make sense for the Tigers to pursue him.

It will now be interesting to see if the Tigers end up being the lucky team that signs Gausman during this offseason from here. The fit looks very good on paper, especially when noting that they have moved on from so many of their former pitchers this year.