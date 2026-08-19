Kevin McGonigle Fires Back At Tigers’ Doubters

Right now, he’s favored to win American League Rookie of the Year, and the Detroit Tigers have been reaping the benefits of his presence in the lineup.

Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle has been a revelation for the club and a key reason why they’re still within striking distance of earning their third straight playoff berth.

Detroit Tigers Rookie Infielder Kevin McGonigle Sends A Message To The Team’s Doubters

Earlier in the week as the Tigers prepared to continue their three-game set against the National League’s Pittsburgh Pirates, McGonigle had a message for the fans and analysts who had expressed doubt on their chances of securing a playoff berth, especially after the trade of Tarik Skubal.

“We didn’t give up on ourselves, and I feel like a lot of people gave up on us,” McGonigle said following Detroit’s victory over Pittsburgh on Monday night. “And I think that just pushes us to get better each day. Losing Skube was a big deal for us, but that doesn’t change the fact that we go to work every day and play hard and play as a team.

“I think we’re doing a really good job of that, and that’s what’s keeping us in the swing of things.”

Meanwhile, McGonigle has put himself firmly into the conversation to win American League Rookie of the Year, something that he credits to the people around him who push him to be better.

“The biggest thing is surrounding myself with the right people, and the guys in this dugout are the right people,” he said. “They push me every day to get better and better. And also, just staying committed to my approach that I had coming up through the minors, just being on the fastball, being ready to hit every at-bat, and don’t take a pitch off. That’s my mindset going into every game.”

So far this season, McGonigle is hitting .282 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI along with an .808 OPS.

In April, the Tigers saw fit to ensure that the first several seasons of his MLB career would be spent in the Motor City, signing him to an eight-year, $150 million contract.

Tigers executive Scott Harris called McGonigle a “special player” upon signing the contract.

“Kevin is a special talent and he’s a special person,” Harris said. “You guys have already seen [it] on the field. He has some rare gifts in the batter’s box, but what might be less obvious is he has the grit and the determination to be great, to get the absolute most out of these gifts. He has put in so much time, effort and energy and getting the most out of his gift so far, and we expect that to continue throughout this contract and deep into his career.”

While his career is still in its early stages, McGonigle has certainly made an indelible impression on Tigers fans.

Kevin McGonigle Would Love A Pair Of McGonnigoggles

Earlier this season, a young Tigers fan went viral at Comerica Park for her homemade “McGonnigoggles”, which consisted of two large plastic cups and paper. During the game, McGonnigle not only hit a home run but also hit the walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to give Detroit the win.

Naturally, he would love his own pair.

“I’m hoping a fan can customize a good pair for me,” he said. “Usually when I see them, I stop by and say hi to the kids or the people that are wearing them. I love it.”