6-Year Veteran Pitcher Signs With AL Club After Detroit Tigers Release

The Detroit Tigers saw a veteran pitcher sign with an AL Club quickly after they released him.

The Tigers released 28-year-old pitcher Lael Lockhart on August 9, and on August 13, he signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

Lockhart was pitching in Triple-A Toledo, but the left-hander struggled this season. He went 2-3 with a 6.81 ERA in 10 games, including 9 starts. He had more success in Double-A this season, but it wasn’t enough to stay in the organization.

Although Lockhart was released, the Mariners moved quickly to add the left-handed pitcher to the fold. After signing with Seattle, Lockhart was assigned to the Arkansas Travelers, the Mariners’ Double-A affiliate.

Lockhart was selected in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and was dealt to the Tigers in 2023.

In his career, Lockhart is 27-29 with a 4.36 ERA in 136 games, including 90 starts.

Tigers Take Series Against Guardians

Detroit beat Cleveland 3-0 on Thursday to earn a key series win over the Guardians.

The Tigers were led by Keider Montero, who pitched 6.1 scoreless innings against the Guardians to help Detroit get a big series win. The team pitched a shutout without striking out a batter, which was odd to see for manager A.J. Hinch.

“I don’t know if the plan was to let them all put the ball in play. We would like a punchout or two,” Hinch said. “But [Montero] doesn’t really get bothered by how he gets his outs.”

Montero, meanwhile, said he just wants to get out and has trust in the Tigers’ defense.

“My mentality was what I always have: to go out and do my job, do my best to give this team a chance to win,” Montero said through translation from Tigers director of Spanish communications Carlos Guillén. “I also trust in my teammates and in the staff. I know they have my back. … I’m very proud for what happened today. For what I did, and also for what we were able to do as a collective.”

The Tigers are now 60-61 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.

Detroit Sets up Rotation for White Sox Series

The Tigers are set for a pivotal three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox beginning on Friday.

Detroit is 2.5 games behind the White Sox, so Detroit can take control of the AL Central with a sweep. Ahead of the series, the Tigers have released their probable pitchers for the key divisional series.

On Friday, Detroit will send right-hander Jackson Jobe to the mound, while Saturday is TBD. In the series finale, the Tigers are set to give the ball to right-hander Drew Anderson.