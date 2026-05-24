Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Gleyber Torres News During Orioles Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Tigers lost the first game of the day by a score of 5-3.

They have one more at night.

Tigers Announced Latest Gleyber Torres News

The Tigers have been without Gleyber Torres since May 2.

On Sunday, they announced the latest update on the 29-year-old.

Via MLB.com: “Rejoined the club in Baltimore on May 22 to take four days off from swinging a bat. Will attempt to re-enter the batting cage on May 26 in Detroit. Running and playing defense at full strength.”

According to the site, Torres could possibly still return to action before the end of the month.

Before the injury, Torres had been batting .259 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s and 18 runs in 32 games.

He is in his second season with the Tigers, and is coming off a year where he made the MLB All-Star Game.

Evan Woodbery MLive Media Group wrote (on May 20): “Gleyber Torres (left oblique) continues to do pregame fielding drills, but A.J. Hinch said swinging is the hurdle. He’s not yet able to swing at full speed and playing at 75 or 80 percent is not feasible and could aggravate the injury.”

Torres had spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star Game in his first two seasons in the MLB.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have been hit with a lot of injuries this season.

After a strong start, they have fallen off in a big way.

Right now, the Tigers are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 20-33 record in 53 games.

Following the Orioles, they will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (on Tuesday) in Michigan.