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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Gleyber Torres News During Orioles Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Tigers lost the first game of the day by a score of 5-3.

They have one more at night.

Tigers Announced Latest Gleyber Torres News

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Tigers have been without Gleyber Torres since May 2.

On Sunday, they announced the latest update on the 29-year-old.

Via MLB.com: “Rejoined the club in Baltimore on May 22 to take four days off from swinging a bat. Will attempt to re-enter the batting cage on May 26 in Detroit. Running and playing defense at full strength.”

According to the site, Torres could possibly still return to action before the end of the month.

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5.

Before the injury, Torres had been batting .259 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s and 18 runs in 32 games.

He is in his second season with the Tigers, and is coming off a year where he made the MLB All-Star Game.

Evan Woodbery MLive Media Group wrote (on May 20): “Gleyber Torres (left oblique) continues to do pregame fielding drills, but A.J. Hinch said swinging is the hurdle. He’s not yet able to swing at full speed and playing at 75 or 80 percent is not feasible and could aggravate the injury.”

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Torres had spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star Game in his first two seasons in the MLB.

Tigers Right Now

GettyA.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers watches batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers have been hit with a lot of injuries this season.

After a strong start, they have fallen off in a big way.

Right now, the Tigers are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 20-33 record in 53 games.

Following the Orioles, they will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (on Tuesday) in Michigan.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Gleyber Torres News During Orioles Series

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