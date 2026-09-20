Tigers Make Long-Awaited Justin Verlander Announcement

The Detroit Tigers still have a narrow mathematical path to returning to the MLB postseason for what would be a third straight year, but their chances are dwindling, as they’re right on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the race.

However, one major note of fan interest for the Tigers is that beloved pitcher Justin Verlander, who has only managed one start so far this year in what will be his last MLB campaign, has been confirmed as Detroit’s starter for their game on Saturday.

The Detroit Tigers Have Confirmed That Beloved Pitcher Justin Verlander Will Make His Final Career Start On Saturday

According to Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky, the Tigers have made things official – Verlander will be given the ball on the mound for the final start of his Hall of Fame MLB career (barring a potential playoff appearance) on Saturday at Comerica Park against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Pencil in Justin Verlander to start Saturday vs. Pirates,” McCosky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fan reactions began pouring in, with many saying they can’t wait to see the veteran on the mound for the last time wearing the Old English D.

“And now I know who my jersey of choice shall be on Saturday. I haven’t worn my Justin Verlander jersey in 9 years! It will soon be time that I do!!!” this fan exclaimed.

Another fan exclaimed, “LETS GO JUSTIN!!!”

“I’m going to be a sobbing mess,” this fan said.

This fan wrote, “i am not ready for this – verlander was 100% the reason i showed any interest in baseball as a kid. i thought he was the coolest player, and he + jennie finch were 100% the reason i pitched as a kid 😭”

And finally, this fan said, “I will get through two boxes of tissues watching this game. Might even shed a tear at the end of it too.”

Justin Verlander Announced That 2026 Would Be His Final MLB Campaign

Earlier this year, Verlander announced that the 2026 MLB season would be the last in his Hall of Fame career, while also saying he hoped to get back onto the field sooner than later.

“It just felt like I was plugging holes in a boat,” Verlander said in July when he made things official. “When you kind of put everything together and consider everything, I’ve been kind of trending toward this decision for quite a while.”

“I do want to focus on playing the rest of the season,” he said. “I think there will be a time to really sit here and reminisce and focus more on the actual retirement. Right now, my focus is still to get out there and be the best version of myself I can be for this team. We are playing great baseball right now, and things are going well, and we’re trending in the right direction.”

Verlander has only managed a single start so far this season because of left hip inflammation along with a hamstring injury he suffered during a bullpen session.