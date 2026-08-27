Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Reportedly Signing With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost two out of three games in the series.

The Tigers will now host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Former Tigers All-Star Reportedly Signing With Jays

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Tigers pitcher is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote: “Michael Lorenzen, recently released by the Rockies, has signed with the Blue Jays and has a locker in the clubhouse this afternoon. He gets a pro-rated portion of the major-league minimum, with Colorado responsible for the remainder of his $8m salary this season.”

Lorenzen made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with the Tigers.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies over 12 seasons.

The 34-year-old has gone 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA in 26 games this year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@TalkBluebird: “Desperate times call for desperate measures”

@Expos4ever10: “Potential good pick up for the #Bluejays50”

@RobSilver: “This is fine. But like why didn’t they claim Suarez if we’re dumpster diving?”

@Casey_LeighD: “Well that something I didn’t expect to see though it makes alot of sense!”

@BluejaysAlways: “Michael Lorenzen was solid from 2022-25 (4.10 ERA, 522.2 IP over 100 games pitched, 93 which were starts). Let’s hope Pete Walker can work with it.”

Looking At The Tigers And Blue Jays

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-71 record in 133 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.

As for the Blue Jays, they are the last-place team in the American League East with a 65-69 record in 134 games.

They will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.