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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Reportedly Signing With New MLB Team

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost two out of three games in the series.

The Tigers will now host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Former Tigers All-Star Reportedly Signing With Jays

GettyMichael Lorenzen #24 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Tigers pitcher is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote:Michael Lorenzen, recently released by the Rockies, has signed with the Blue Jays and has a locker in the clubhouse this afternoon. He gets a pro-rated portion of the major-league minimum, with Colorado responsible for the remainder of his $8m salary this season.”

Lorenzen made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with the Tigers.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies over 12 seasons.

The 34-year-old has gone 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA in 26 games this year.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAdley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers react during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying:

@TalkBluebird: “Desperate times call for desperate measures”

@Expos4ever10: “Potential good pick up for the #Bluejays50”

@RobSilver: “This is fine. But like why didn’t they claim Suarez if we’re dumpster diving?”

GettyMichael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

@Casey_LeighD: “Well that something I didn’t expect to see though it makes alot of sense!”

@BluejaysAlways: “Michael Lorenzen was solid from 2022-25 (4.10 ERA, 522.2 IP over 100 games pitched, 93 which were starts). Let’s hope Pete Walker can work with it.”

Looking At The Tigers And Blue Jays

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-71 record in 133 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Blue Jays, they are the last-place team in the American League East with a 65-69 record in 134 games.

They will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Reportedly Signing With New MLB Team

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