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Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign 3X Batting Champion in Massive Move

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Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers should be on the hunt for new talent this offseason.

It is not difficult to understand, as the Tigers underperformed significantly in 2026. The Tigers finished the season with a 76-86 record and missed the playoffs.

With how this season went for the Tigers, it is clear that they need to strengthen their roster. They have multiple areas on their roster that could use some serious improvement. This includes in their middle infield.

Due to this, the Tigers are now being predicted to land one of this year’s best free agents with the offseason just getting started.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign 3X Batting Champion

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Fox Sports, Rowan Kavner predicted that the Tigers will sign star second baseman Luis Arraez in free agency this offseason.

“More surprisingly, though, he also produced the best defensive season of his career after shifting from first base back to second, where the 29-year-old graded out as a top-five defensive player at his position by outs above average. As teams weigh the sustainability of that dramatic defensive improvement, he at least provided reason to believe he could be more than just an elite contact hitter,” Kavner wrote.

“Prediction: Detroit Tigers. There’s a vacancy at second base with Gleyber Torres now a free agent, and Arraez can help a Detroit team that ranked 20th in batting average,” Kavner added.

Seeing the Tigers being predicted to sign Arraez is understandable. They need an upgrade at second base, and there is no question that Arraez would provide them with just that. This is because he is a proven star.

Due to this, it would make sense for a Detroit team looking to bounce back next season to sign Arraez. He would give the front half of their batting order a major boost if successfully brought in. This is because he is a fantastic contact hitter, as evidenced by him being a three-time batting champion.

Looking at Arraez

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Arraez had a very good 2026 season. In 151 games this season split between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, he posted six home runs, 64 RBI, and a .310 batting average. He was also an All-Star for the fourth time in his MLB career.

Arraez has also hit at least .310 in six out of his eight MLB seasons. With numbers like these, he is a very good contact hitter for a very long time now. Thus, he could help the Tigers’ roster out immensely if they signed him this offseason.

It will be interesting to see if Detroit can successfully bring Arraez in this offseason from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign 3X Batting Champion in Massive Move

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