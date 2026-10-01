Tigers Make Major John Peck Announcement

The season for the Detroit Tigers is over, having failed to earn a playoff berth for what would have been the third consecutive year. However, one key young member of the organization is going to keep playing for now.

Infielder John Peck, who made his debut with the Tigers earlier this season, is seeing his campaign continue as he’s scheduled to take part in the Arizona Fall League, which will officially get underway on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Detroit Tigers Infielder John Peck Will Play In The Arizona Fall League

The Tigers will be sending Peck, along with prospects Zyhir Hope and Bryce Rainer, to participate in the Arizona Fall League, which will get underway this weekend.

Peck, who hit .168 in 68 at-bats this season with the Tigers, said that he learned a lot from his teammates and did his best to absorb as much knowledge as possible during his stay in the Majors.

“I learned so much being around these guys,” Peck said via Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press. “Just learning how to do things the right way and be a big leaguer. So just gonna take those things into this offseason and everything moving forward. So yeah, I’m excited.”

“At first you feel a little uncomfortable just because that’s part of everything,” Peck said. “It takes so much time to settle in and get comfortable, and that’s all part of the process. But I’ve gotten more comfortable, for sure, and it’s been super fun being around all these guys. It’s been crazy, crazy year and good experience, for sure.”

John Peck Played In 24 Games With The Tigers This Season

Peck’s path to the majors began when Detroit took him with the 210th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. After signing with the organization, he got his first taste of professional baseball with the Florida Complex League Tigers before also seeing action for Lakeland.

His 2024 campaign included stops at all three levels of the Tigers’ lower-level system, as he suited up for the FCL Tigers, Lakeland and West Michigan. Peck spent the first part of the 2025 season with West Michigan and later moved up to Double-A Erie.

Another promotion came in June 2026, when Detroit sent Peck to Triple-A Toledo; but he landed on the injured list only two days after his arrival. The Tigers ultimately brought him to the majors on Aug. 31, and he made his big-league debut that night.

Overall in 2026, he appeared in 24 games with the Tigers and 70 total games within the organization.