Tigers Manager Is Owning His Past While Leading AL’s Best Team

Eight years removed from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, A.J. Hinch is still hearing about it. Every ballpark. Every night. And the Detroit Tigers manager—now guiding the best team in the American League—isn’t pretending otherwise.

“Every day,” Hinch told Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Shaikin when asked if he still gets reminded about 2017. “And no one should forget.”

That quote alone could’ve fueled a whole column. But Shaikin took it further, contrasting Hinch’s past with the legitimacy he’s building in Detroit. The message was clear: Hinch is no longer defined by the asterisk. He’s reshaping his story—one game, one win at a time.

The Astros’ scandal erupted in 2020 when an MLB investigation revealed that Houston used a camera-based system to steal opposing teams’ signs during their 2017 World Series-winning season. Players and staff banged on trash cans to signal upcoming pitches, giving batters an unfair advantage. While A.J. Hinch didn’t design or endorse the scheme, he didn’t stop it, leading to a one-year suspension and his eventual firing.

Leading the AL While Owning the Past

As of May, the Tigers had the fewest runs allowed in the AL and scored the fourth-most runs. Their pitching staff is anchored by Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, with Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize backing him up. Offensively, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are finally breaking out.

Detroit doesn’t look like a fluke. They look like a problem.

But what stands out more than their record is Hinch’s approach. Unlike others tied to the Astros scandal—like Jeff Luhnow and Jim Crane, who deflected blame—Hinch hasn’t ducked the criticism.

“It was wrong, and I should have handled it better,” he said. “I understand my role in my time in Houston, but my goal is to always own it.”

That level of accountability isn’t typical in sports. Especially not years after the headlines fade.

Redemption Isn’t the Goal—Respect Is

Shaikin notes that Hinch could’ve refused to talk about the scandal. Instead, he spoke openly, without rehearsed PR statements. He’s not looking for personal redemption or a rebranding campaign. As he told the Times:

“I don’t want to win for me […] I want to win because of all the work that we put into it, and I want everybody to experience the feeling of being on top of the sport.”

That humility is resonating. Former Dodgers like Jack Flaherty and Zach McKinstry rave about Hinch’s leadership. Once skeptical about playing for a former Astro, McKinstry says Hinch’s preparation and strategic approach are unlike anything he’s seen.

“We have to strategize and bring our best game every night,” McKinstry said. “It’s something I’ve never been a part of.”

That’s not just managing—it’s transformation.

From Asterisk to Architect?

A.J. Hinch may never fully escape the stain of 2017. But he’s proving there’s more to his story. He’s taken over a young Tigers roster and turned them into contenders through structure, honesty, and baseball IQ.

And if Detroit does win it all? It might not erase the past, but it will force a reappraisal of what kind of manager Hinch is.

While many tried to dodge accountability, Hinch leaned into it. And now, he’s building something that can’t be questioned.