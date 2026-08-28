Tigers Outfielder Suffers Setback Ahead Before Rehab Assignment

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling has been sidelined since suffering a left adductor strain while running out a triple. The injury occurred in the Tigers’ extra-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 29.

Vierling, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list. He has since been eyeing a rehab assignment as he recovers. However, this idea will now be put on hold after recent updates on the outfielder.

Matt Vierling picked up heel soreness before starting a rehab assignment, Tigers insider Chris McCosky reported.

“He will need more time,” The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen added.

Matt Vierling’s Struggling Season in 2026

It has been a struggling last two seasons for Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling. A lingering right shoulder injury didn’t go away in 2025, and Vierling appeared in just 31 games. In the limited playing time, he batted .239/.310/.307 with one home run, 11 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

These injury issues have translated into 2026. He stayed healthy for the majority of the season before suffering the groin injury in late July. The 10-day injured list stint will keep Vierling sidelined for over a month.

Through 92 games in 2026, Matt Vierling hasn’t been able to catch a stride. He is hitting .207/.255/.335 with five home runs, 31 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

With under a month left in the regular season, it’s unclear whether Matt Vierling will crack the 100-games-played mark for the first time since 2024.

Riley Greene Eyeing a Rehab Assignment

Detroit Tigers All-Star outfielder Riley Greene has been out since Aug. 11 after suffering a right hamstring strain. Due to the setback, he was placed on the 10-day injured list.

He has received a more encouraging injury update ahead of the Tigers’ three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Greene, 25, did base-running ahead of Friday’s game against the Dodgers and “is close to checking the final boxes before a rehab assignment,” The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen said. “Sounds like the Tigers would like to get him in a minor-league game this weekend.”

Riley Greene has been one of the most productive bats in the Tigers lineup in each of the past three seasons. As a result, the 25-year-old has earned three straight All-Star bids.

He was having another healthy campaign in 2026 before suffering the hamstring strain. Through 117 games, Greene is hitting .273/.366/.450 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Getting Riley Greene back will be crucial to the Tigers’ hopeful push for a spot in the American League Wild Card. Heading into Friday, Detroit is 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the last spot.