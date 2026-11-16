Detroit Tigers 24-Year-Old Suddenly Named Team’s Top Trade Candidate

The Detroit Tigers undoubtedly had a season to forget in 2026.

After entering the campaign with high expectations, Detroit finished with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central.

Given how this season went, the Tigers should be aggressive this offseason. They have multiple spots on their roster that they should look to strengthen this offseason. Thus, they will be a team to keep an eye on as the offseason carries on.

If the Tigers want to add talent through the trade market, they will need to part ways with some of their current players. Due to this, one of Detroit’s most intriguing prospects has been named their top trade candidate of the offseason.

Detroit Tigers 24-Year-Old Named Team’s Top Trade Candidate

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand looked at one trade candidate from each MLB team.

When it came to the Tigers, Feinsand named prospect Max Anderson as their top trade candidate this offseason.

“A second-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Anderson has put together a pair of impressive seasons at Double-A and Triple-A, but the 24-year-old still isn’t on the 40-man roster and isn’t a lock to be part of the 2027 club. With Hao-Yu Lee capable of handling second-base duties, Anderson — who won a Minor League Gold Glove Award in 2026 — could be expendable in the right deal given the glut of infield talent in the organization,” Feinsand wrote.

With the Tigers needing more MLB-ready talent, it makes sense that Anderson is being viewed as a trade candidate. He could be a valuable trade chip for Detroit to include in a trade package to land an immediate upgrade.

Anderson is a promising prospect and has the potential to become a solid MLB player. Yet, with the 24-year-old being blocked from Detroit’s roster, he may be worth listening to trade offers for this winter.

Taking a Look at Anderson

Anderson was selected by the Tigers in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft, 45th overall.

Anderson has yet to make his MLB debut for Detroit but has shown promise in the minors.

In 113 games this season split between Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, Anderson posted 17 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .302 batting average. This is after he had 19 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .296 batting average between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2025.

With numbers like these, Anderson has made an impact in the minors. Due to this, there would be some risk in Detroit trading him.

However, Anderson could be worth moving if the Tigers can land a star that would help them right away. It will be intriguing to see if Detroit ends up moving Anderson this offseason because of it from here.