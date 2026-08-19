Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign 18-Game Pro For $120M Before Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers just wrapped up a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with another one on deck with the Kansas City Royals. With that in mind, the Tigers got a prediction involving the young Max Clark.

Thursday is an off-day for the team, which is unfortunate because other teams will still be playing. However, a day off will be good, as the Tigers lick their wounds from yet another blown save.

Detroit Tigers Get $120 Million Prediction For 21-Year-Old

After this unfortunate result, the Tigers received a prediction about Clark.

Tim Britton of The Athletic shared a prediction on what Clark could potentially make on his next contract.

“Given Clark’s status as a third overall pick and a top-10 prospect coming into the season,” Britton wrote on August 19th. “So I’d look around that eight-year, $110 million to $120 million range for him.”

Britton also offered comparables for this type of contract.

“With Clark, we’ve started to see several of these extensions begin coalescing around the same general area,” Britton revealed. “It started with Arizona’s extension with Corbin Carroll back in 2023 for eight years and $111 million, and we’ve seen deals for Jackson Merrill (nine years, $135 million), Colt Emerson (eight years, $95 million), Konnor Griffin (nine years, $140 million), JJ Wetherholt (eight years, $112.5 million) and McGonigle (eight years, $150 million).”

“McGonigle’s at the high end, though that covered five years of team control, and a deal for Clark would cover six.”

Looking at Max Clark & Troy Melton

In addition to Clark, Troy Melton earned his own prediction.

“Melton would be in the same boat as Schlittler, just a less expensive one,” Britton reasoned. “His production would be more in line with that of Bello and Greene ahead of their extensions, so something like six years and $50 million could work there.”

If you were the Tigers, would you be happy with an eight-year, $120 million contract for Clark? Or, a six-year, $50 million deal for Melton?

Clark is a 21-year-old outfielder. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound youngster was originally drafted third overall by the Tigers in 2023.

The biggest risk with this kind of deal is the timing. Because Clark only has 18 games of experience, he doesn’t have a big track record to go on.

However, that is how this kind of deal works. You take a gamble on them underperforming for the first couple of years of the deal. That way, when they get to the end of their contract, they outperform it dramatically.

Time will tell whether this approach is right for Clark and Melton.