Max Clark Did Something Almost No Tigers Runner Has Done in the Statcast Era

The Detroit Tigers managed only one run against Tarik Skubal in his emotional return to Comerica Park. Max Clark made sure the moment still produced a glimpse of the athleticism the Tigers expect to anchor their future.

Clark drove a 99 mph fastball from Skubal down the left-field line Friday, scoring Eduardo Valencia and reaching third before the Los Angeles Dodgers could complete the relay. The hit briefly gave Detroit a 1-0 lead before Los Angeles rallied for a 2-1 victory.

The triple carried more meaning than Detroit’s only RBI. It showed Clark responding to an uncomfortable first at-bat against one of baseball’s best pitchers, then turning an opposite-field hit into a nearly historic sprint.

Clark Adjusted After Skubal Exposed Him

Skubal controlled their first matchup by using his fastball to increase Clark’s bat speed before striking him out with a 90 mph changeup. Clark had prepared for the pitch with a Trajekt pitching machine, but he acknowledged that technology could not fully reproduce Skubal’s deception.

That changeup remained in Clark’s mind when he returned to the plate with two outs and Valencia on second in the fifth. Instead of throwing it again, Skubal placed a 1-2 fastball at 99 mph on the outer edge of the strike zone.

Clark recognized that the fastball began in a similar lane and trusted his hands enough to guide it toward the opposite-field line. The approach mattered because trying to pull that velocity likely would have left him vulnerable to the changeup he expected.

The hit accounted for the only run Skubal allowed over six innings. He surrendered four hits, did not issue a walk, and struck out seven, according to the game recap from Reuters.

The Sprint Put Clark in Rare Tigers Company

Once the ball escaped Teoscar Hernández in left field, Clark turned a routine extra-base hit into his third triple of the year. His home-to-third time of 11.08 seconds was Detroit’s fastest in 2026 and the third-fastest by a Tigers runner since Statcast began tracking.

Only Parker Meadows completed the trip faster for Detroit, doing it twice in August 2024. Clark’s time also ranked 13th in the Majors this year, according to MLB.com’s detailed breakdown.

The distinction requires precision. Clark did not set a franchise record or even the Tigers’ Statcast-era mark. He still joined a very short list while running against a defense that had little time to react.

That combination of adjustment and speed made the play more important than the final score. Detroit already knew Clark could run, but premium speed creates its greatest value when a hitter can first handle Major League pitching well enough to reach base.

Skubal won most of the night, and the Dodgers won the game. Clark still turned one mistake from a former Cy Young winner into a reminder that the Tigers’ next core contains an athlete capable of changing a play in seconds.