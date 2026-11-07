Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Max Scherzer Announces Major Career News Amid Offseason

Former Detroit Tigers star right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer isn’t done playing just yet.

Well, it’s possible he has played in his final MLB game, but he will at least play in “lockout” games near his Florida home, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Former Detroit Tigers Ace Max Scherzer Not Retiring Quite Yet

Scherzer, 42, is just three strikeouts shy of former teammate Justin Verlander for No. 8 on the all-time strikeouts list with 3,556 Ks. If he returns for just one more year, he will easily surpass Verlander on the list.

Scherzer spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays. He dealt with numerous injuries and struggled with Toronto, posting a 5.46 ERA over 35 starts across the two seasons.

In his final start of the 2026 campaign, Scherzer saluted the crowd after leaving the mound, and cheers erupted. He hugged teammate George Springer, whom many speculate could retire this offseason as well.

Based on how Scherzer reacted in his final outing of 2026, it sure seemed like he had plans to retire this offseason. But for now, he hasn’t made an official decision.

Looking at Max Scherzer’s Legendary MLB Career

Scherzer is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer. Over his 19 big-league seasons, Scherzer has posted 74.4 bWAR and a 3.29 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Scherzer with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2006 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.

Scherzer made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2008. After just two seasons with the Diamondbacks, Scherzer was traded to the Tigers.

Scherzer played for the Tigers through the 2014 season. With Detroit, Scherzer posted 21.4 bWAR and a 3.52 ERA with 1,081 strikeouts over 161 starts.

After the 2014 season, Scherzer signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals.

With Washington, Scherzer posted 39.1 bWAR and a 2.80 ERA with 1,610 strikeouts over 189 starts. He won his first career World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

The Nationals traded Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 season. After the 2021 season, the right-hander signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Mets traded Scherzer to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline. He won the World Series with Texas in 2023. After finishing his contract with the Rangers in 2023, Scherzer signed with the Blue Jays.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star.