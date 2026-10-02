Detroit Tigers Urged to Reunite With 3X Cy Young Winner in Intriguing Move

The Detroit Tigers disappointed in a big way this season and missed the playoffs because of it.

The Tigers finished the 2026 season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the AL Central. With this, the Tigers performed far below expectations and will look to bounce back in 2027.

One area that the Tigers should look to improve this offseason is their pitching rotation. Because of this, they are now being urged to reunite with one of their former superstar pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Bring Back Max Scherzer if He Does Not Retire

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Tigers a top potential offseason landing spot for Scherzer if he does not retire.

“We already saw Verlander and the Tigers reunite, so what’s stopping them from doing the same with Scherzer?” Elman wrote. “Let’s not also forget that Scherzer earned his first Cy Young Award with the Tigers, going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA and a 240-56 K-BB ratio in 2013. We’ve previously noted that Detroit must add starting pitching depth this offseason, though the obvious con of signing their former All-Star is his lack of durability.”

With the Tigers having multiple rotation spots open, it would be understandable if they took a gamble on Scherzer. He is a pitcher that they already know well, and he, of course, has had a ton of MLB success.

Looking at Scherzer

Scherzer made 18 appearances this season with the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a 4-9 record, a 5.74 ERA, and 68 strikeouts. Overall, he had a tough 2026 season and dealt with injury trouble. Although this was the case, his resume could make him a pitcher worth taking a chance on for the Tigers.

Scherzer also improved as the season went on. He allowed just one run in two out of his final three starts of the season. He also notably pitched seven scoreless innings on Aug. 30 against the Seattle Mariners, where he allowed just one hit and had 10 strikeouts.

With this, the Tigers could benefit by bringing back Scherzer. He could slot well in the middle of their rotation if he stayed healthy and bounced back in 2027.

In five seasons with the Tigers from 2010 to 2014, Scherzer posted an 82-35 record, a 3.52 ERA, 1,081 strikeouts. He was also an All-Star twice with the Tigers and won the first of his three Cy Young Awards in 2013.