Longtime Tigers Broadcaster Out After 25 Years

Detroit sports fans are waking up to a surprising change in the broadcast booth.

Mickey York, a familiar face to Detroit Tigers fans for over two decades, is out at FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. The veteran host confirmed the news himself on May 6, revealing that his role had been cut as part of broader changes at the network.

“After 25 years with Fox/Bally/FanDuel Sports Network, my position has been eliminated,” York said. “The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts, and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions.”

“Never took it for granted”

York’s exit ends a 25-year run covering Detroit teams on Fox Sports Detroit, then Bally Sports, and finally FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Whether you were catching a Tigers postgame wrap-up or a Red Wings preview, York was a constant.

“As a sports-crazy kid growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, it’s been an opportunity beyond my wildest dreams,” York added. “I never took it for granted.”

According to Detroit News columnist Tony Paul, York’s departure wasn’t exactly sudden. Paul reported that the move “had been in the works for several weeks” and officially took effect following the Pistons’ first-round playoff exit in April. York had been covering both Tigers and Pistons games as a host and reporter.

Paul called York a “casualty of the rapidly changing sports-media landscape,” especially as regional sports networks (RSNs) continue to battle major financial pressure.

A 🧵Some personal news: After 25 years with Fox/Bally/Fan Duel Sports Network my position has been eliminated. The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions. I’m not sure what’s next. I — Mickey York (@MickeyYorkTV) May 6, 2025

Tigers making changes behind the scenes

The decision comes amid a broader shake-up in Tigers broadcasts, as FanDuel Sports Network continues restructuring following its transition from Bally Sports Detroit. Several familiar faces have exited: Trevor Thompson also confirmed he was let go, and John Keating recently announced his retirement.

Daniella Bruce currently serves as the Tigers’ primary on-field reporter, and the network is reportedly looking to add a second. Interestingly, that new hire would be employed by the team rather than FanDuel—a potential sign of shifting employment structures within the coverage model.

York, meanwhile, isn’t ruling out a return.

“I hope I haven’t done my last show in Detroit,” he said, before adding that he’s “officially a free agent” and still working with Cruis’n Media, which covers Detroit’s car culture.

Media reaction

The move is already drawing reaction online from fans and other media professionals. Some are calling it “extremely disappointing” for Tigers TV. Others are wondering what’s next for the local coverage team as FanDuel reshapes its sports network identity.

“I hate to hear this news Mickey,” Fox 2 News anchor/host Ryan Ermanii said. “All the best.”

Longtime Detroit radio broadcaster Tom Mazawey also sent his well wishes to York:

“Dammit Mick, I’m so sorry to hear that. I gotta hunch we’ll still be seeing you. You got this buddy.”

For now, York leaves behind a legacy of consistency and passion—and a big void for Tigers faithful tuning in night after night.