MLB Fans React To Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal’s 1-Word Post

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Tigers lost by a score of 3-2.

MLB Fans React To Tarik Skubal’s 1-Word Post

On Friday, the Tigers beat the Royals by a score of 2-1.

Tarik Skubal went 7.1 innings, allowing just one run (with 12 strikeouts).

After his dominant performance, he made a post to Instagram.

Skubal wrote: “W”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@j.jvasquez33: “Future Yankee”

Jomboy Media: “What team will you be on in two weeks? We’ll hang up and listen”

@austin.shumway1: “Please don’t leave us 🙏”

@lukelochbaum: “Future Dodger Tarik Skubal💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍🏆🏆🏆💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚾️⚾️⚾️”

@jhldesigns: “are you leaving us skoob?😢”

@m_delor24: “Sucks to see you go man :(”

@tylercoffell07: “If that was it thank you my goat”

@nocontexttigers: “I love skubal ur gonna look so good in dodger blue bro”

Gleyber Torres was also among the people to like Skubal’s post.

Looking At Skubal

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Tigers.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has gone 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts this season.

The 29-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 50-55 record in 105 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 29-24 in 53 games at home).

After one more game with the Royals, the Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.