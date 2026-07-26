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MLB Fans React To Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal’s 1-Word Post

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 02: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Tigers lost by a score of 3-2.

MLB Fans React To Tarik Skubal’s 1-Word Post

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

On Friday, the Tigers beat the Royals by a score of 2-1.

Tarik Skubal went 7.1 innings, allowing just one run (with 12 strikeouts).

After his dominant performance, he made a post to Instagram.

Skubal wrote: “W”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@j.jvasquez33: “Future Yankee”

Jomboy Media: “What team will you be on in two weeks? We’ll hang up and listen”

@austin.shumway1: “Please don’t leave us 🙏”

@lukelochbaum: “Future Dodger Tarik Skubal💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍🏆🏆🏆💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚾️⚾️⚾️”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@jhldesigns: “are you leaving us skoob?😢”

@m_delor24: “Sucks to see you go man :(”

@tylercoffell07: “If that was it thank you my goat”

@nocontexttigers: “I love skubal ur gonna look so good in dodger blue bro”

Gleyber Torres was also among the people to like Skubal’s post.

GettyDetroit Tigers pitched Tarik Skubal looks on prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking At Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 22, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Tigers.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has gone 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts this season.

The 29-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Tigers Right Now

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his fourth inning solo home run with Zach McKinstry #39 while playing the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 50-55 record in 105 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 29-24 in 53 games at home).

After one more game with the Royals, the Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal’s 1-Word Post

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