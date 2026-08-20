Detroit Tigers Remain Mute On Justin Verlander Amid Injury

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will get the day off.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Tigers will open up a new series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Missouri.

Tigers Remain Mute On Verlander

Over the offseason, the Tigers signed Justin Verlander.

The signing was very exciting for Tigers fans, as he is one of the best players in franchise history.

They wrote (via X) on February 10: “The Tigers have signed three-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star RHP Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. Welcome home, JV!”

Unfortunately, Verlander has been out since his only start of the year on March 30.

The Tigers have yet to announce a new update on the future Hall of Famer since August 14.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Will play catch off bullpen mound.”

With less than 40 days left in the 2026 season, it’s possible that Verlander will not return.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has already announced that this will be his last year.

MLB wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

Social Media On Verlander

Here’s what people have been saying about Verlander recently:

@deeptocenter: “Verlander is getting paid millions of dollars to essentially get free accommodations and travel and VIP seats to every game”

@Jack_theJaysfan: “Such a shameful nostalgia signing”

@WaynickJustin: “Don’t forget he plays catch everyday.”

@Anrein1: “for what he’s done for the city and what he means to it, I think he deserves this retirement bonus actually”

@TigersJUK: “At least we got 3.2 awful innings of the Justin Verlander reunion tour!”