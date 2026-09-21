Tigers Reveal Name Change For Comerica Park After 26 Years

The Detroit Tigers have announced that after 26 years, Comerica Park, which opened in time for the 2000 MLB season, would be receiving a name change.

During a special ceremony near home plate prior to Detroit’s home contest against the visiting Washington Nationals, the name change was officially unveiled. From this point forward, the venue will be called Fifth Third Park.

This seemed inevitable following Fifth Third’s $12.3 billion merger with Comerica Park in February.

The Detroit Tigers Have Announced That Comerica Park Is Being Re-Named Fifth Third Park

The name change, which will take effect in time for the 2027 MLB season, marks the first time the venue that replaced the iconic Tiger Stadium in 2000 has undergone such a change.

“As a life-long Michigander and Tigers fan, it’s a genuine privilege to see our name go up at this ballpark,” said Steve Davis, Region President, Michigan, Fifth Third Bank. “Fifth Third Park will stand as a visible symbol of our long-term commitment to this city, its people and its future. Michigan is a top-tier market for Fifth Third, and Detroit sits at the center of its economic future. Whether it’s supporting local businesses, investing in neighborhoods or partnering with organizations that strengthen our communities, we are committed to helping Detroit continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Tigers Fans Weigh In On The Name Change

As soon as the name was announced, Tigers fans began chiming in with their thoughts on the switch, and so far, the majority of the reactions haven’t exactly been of a positive nature.

One fan said, “That’s it? Someone actually got paid to come up with that. Did not like Comerica Park and don’t like Fifth Third Park.”

This fan said, “You can name it whatever you want but people will call it whatever they want. Ask White Sox fans what they call their stadium…hint, it’s not Rate Field.”

“They needed this whole thing just for the obvious name change? Will always be Comerica park!” this fan wrote.

“Tiger Stadium presented by Fifth Third Bank would have been better,” another fan said.

Another fan said, “Not a fan of ordinal numbers and especially two together — think I will call it Tiger Park.”

Trying to stay positive, this fan said, “Hopefully this brings in some winnings!”

Another fan chimed in with, “Comerica Park to be renamed to Fifth Third Park…..or as I’ll call it, Tiger Stadium.”