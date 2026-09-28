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Former Detroit Tigers Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 6-1. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their 2026 regular season when they hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in Michigan.

The Tigers lost by a score of 4-2.

Former Detroit Tigers Star Is Still A Free Agent

GettyNicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI double in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during inter-league play at PNC Park on June 18, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With the regular season over, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers star still remains a free agent.

Nick Castellanos was released by the San Diego Padres earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “San Diego Padres released RF Nick Castellanos.”

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 16, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Castellanos did not join another team this year.

He finished the year batting .191 with 22 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 39 games for the Padres.

It will be interesting to see if Castellanos gets picked up before the 2027 season.

Looking At Castellanos In Detroit

GettyNicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers swings on his solo home run to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 in the 10th inning at Comerica Park on July 21, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft (by the Tigers).

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career in Detroit.

During the 2017 season, Castellanos batted .272 with 26 home runs and 101 RBIs.

GettyNicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his home run in the first inning against the New York Mets with his teammates at Citi Field on May 26, 2019 in New York City.

While Castellanos never made an All-Star Game in Detroit, he was a valuable young player.

Following the Tigers, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2019): “Detroit Tigers traded RF Nicholas Castellanos to Chicago Cubs for RHP Alex Lange and RHP Paul Richan.”

GettyNicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base with a double as Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins fields the ball during the eighth inning of game one of a doubleheader on May 11, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following the Tigers and Cubs, Castellanos also had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies (and Padres).

He made his first All-Star Game with the Reds (2021).

The 34-year-old made another All-Star game in Philadelphia (2023) and helped them reach the 2022 World Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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