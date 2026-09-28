Former Detroit Tigers Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their 2026 regular season when they hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in Michigan.

The Tigers lost by a score of 4-2.

Former Detroit Tigers Star Is Still A Free Agent

With the regular season over, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers star still remains a free agent.

Nick Castellanos was released by the San Diego Padres earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “San Diego Padres released RF Nick Castellanos.”

Castellanos did not join another team this year.

He finished the year batting .191 with 22 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 39 games for the Padres.

It will be interesting to see if Castellanos gets picked up before the 2027 season.

Looking At Castellanos In Detroit

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft (by the Tigers).

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career in Detroit.

During the 2017 season, Castellanos batted .272 with 26 home runs and 101 RBIs.

While Castellanos never made an All-Star Game in Detroit, he was a valuable young player.

Following the Tigers, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2019): “Detroit Tigers traded RF Nicholas Castellanos to Chicago Cubs for RHP Alex Lange and RHP Paul Richan.”

Following the Tigers and Cubs, Castellanos also had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies (and Padres).

He made his first All-Star Game with the Reds (2021).

The 34-year-old made another All-Star game in Philadelphia (2023) and helped them reach the 2022 World Series.