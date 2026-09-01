Tigers Promote 6-Year Veteran Pitcher During Twins Series

The Detroit Tigers have made some roster moves in the organization as the final month of the season begins.

Detroit is coming off an 11-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday. It was the first game of a three-game series as the Tigers’ playoff odds have faded.

With MLB rosters expanding to 28 on Tuesday, teams will be making moves, and the Tigers have begun their organizational shakeup.

Tigers Promote Right-Handed Pitcher

With MLB rosters set to expand, the Tigers promoted veteran right-handed pitcher Luke Taggart to Triple-A Toledo from Double-A Erie. The promotion was revealed on the MiLB transactions log.

Taggart is in his sixth pro season and has bounced between AA and AAA, but he didn’t pitch at all in 2023 due to injuries.

The Tigers acquired the 6-foot-3 reliever in 2025 when they selected him in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft from the Colorado Rockies.

In Taggart’s first season in the Tigers system, he’s 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 36 games, including 3 starts, while also going 5-for-8 in saves.

The veteran reliever was signed by the Rockies as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after he played for the Oklahoma Sooners in college. In his pro career, Taggart is 9-4 with a 3.26 ERA.

Taggart began the season in Double-A and has now been promoted to Triple-A Toledo three times this season.

Detroit Right Now

The Tigers are in the midst of a disappointing season.

Detroit is coming off a blowout loss to the Twins in the series opener, which was a frustrating loss for the team.

“Tonight was a really bad night. So you can kind of pick any aspect. We got outplayed. And it’s a bad feeling going back to the hotel tonight after a game like that,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Across the board, we didn’t do our jobs.”

The Tigers will activate Riley Greene off the IL on Tuesday, which is a big boost to the lineup.

“He’s a big boost to the lineup and presence. Even just him in the clubhouse I think has been good for us,” Hinch said. “We saw him last week before he went on rehab for a couple days. He walked a couple times, went first to third, got a base hit. Just playing baseball again, it was good to see.”

Detroit is 63-74 and now 6 games out of the Wild Card spot.