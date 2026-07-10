Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Injury Update On Gleyber Torres

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Athletics (also at home) on Thursday.

Tigers Announced Injury Update On Gleyber Torres

During their series with the Athletics, the Tigers announced the latest update on Gleyber Torres.

He has been out of action since June 15.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Completing a running, defense and hitting progression. Taking batting practice in cage. Could begin rehab assignment after All-Star break.”

According to the site, Torres could still return this month.

He had been batting .280 with 44 hits, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 26 runs in 43 games.

Torres is in the middle of his second season with the Tigers (and is coming off a year where he made the 2025 MLB All-Star Game).

Before Detroit, the 29-year-old had spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the New York Yankees.

The Tigers have dealt with a lot of injuries to key players this season.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 43-50 record in 93 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 26-21 in 47 games at home in Detroit).

After the All-Star break, the Tigers will play their next series on July 17 when they visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).