Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Angels Series

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update

The Tigers continue to play without one of their best players, as Javier Báez has been out since April 28 with an injury.

Before their series in Los Angeles, the team announced the latest update on Báez.

MLB.com wrote: “Hit live batting practice this week and will complete a return-to-play baserunning session on July 18.”

Before getting hurt, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

He is in the middle of his fifth season playing for Detroit.

Before the Tigers, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

In 2016, Báez helped the Cubs win the World Series over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball this season.

Báez will be a huge boost to their lineup whenever he is able to return.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.

That said, they have won seven out of their last ten.

Angels Right Now

On the other side, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 38-59 record in 97 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.