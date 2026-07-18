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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Angels Series

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 22: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 22, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers continue to play without one of their best players, as Javier Báez has been out since April 28 with an injury.

Before their series in Los Angeles, the team announced the latest update on Báez.

MLB.com wrote: “Hit live batting practice this week and will complete a return-to-play baserunning session on July 18.”

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Before getting hurt, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

He is in the middle of his fifth season playing for Detroit.

Before the Tigers, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

In 2016, Báez helped the Cubs win the World Series over the Cleveland Guardians.

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd on his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since his 2021 trade before a game against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball this season.

Báez will be a huge boost to their lineup whenever he is able to return.

Tigers Right Now

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the fourth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.

That said, they have won seven out of their last ten.

Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat in the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On the other side, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 38-59 record in 97 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Angels Series

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