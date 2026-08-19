Tigers Quietly Announce Injury Update to Riley Greene During Pirates Series

The Detroit Tigers quietly announced an injury update to star outfielder Riley Greene during their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Greene has been on the injured list since August 12 due to a right hamstring injury. It was disappointing news, and there is no clear timeframe for his return. During the Pirates series, the Tigers gave an update on MLB.com and revealed there is no timeline for a return.

“Completing a running, hitting and defense progression at team facility in Lakeland, Fla,” the MLB.com injury update read.

Greene has started running, which is good news for his progression, but there is no clear update on his return from injury.

Greene is a three-time All-Star, as he’s been named an All-Star in three straight years. He’s been a key part of the Tigers’ success, as he also won the Silver Slugger Award last season.

This year, Green is hitting .273 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Tigers Wouldn’t Put a Timeline on Greene

After Greene pulled up with a hamstring injury, Detroit decided to place him on the IL.

Following the injury, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said they weren’t going to put a timeline on it.

“We’ll see how long it takes,” Hinch said. “I’m done with timelines and questions. Myself, I’m not even going to ask questions. Let me know when he’s moving around a little bit. We think it’s mild. That’s the one thing I’ll give you. But you know, he wasn’t going to play in this series or the next, and that’s an impossible thing to ask out of your team.”

And, after Greene’s injury, Hinch knew he had to be placed on the IL as Detroit couldn’t play shorthanded.

“I don’t think it was necessarily a close decision,” Hinch said. “It was just a thorough examination and getting multiple people to weigh in about it. So when you look at these, what I’ve learned in the consistency is everybody wants to fight through it, they feel like they can do a little bit more than they really can.

“And then you look up and you’re not playing for a period of time, whether that is a short period, meaning this series, whether it’s next series. Playing with a short roster, albeit with a limping Riley Greene, looks better on paper than it does how it functions.”

Greene is under team control for two more years.

Detroit Pushing for Playoffs

Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, the Tigers are in the playoff push.

Detroit traded away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the deadline, but Hinch is confident in the group.

“No matter how many times I say it, I don’t know if people really thought it, that the season is not over,” Hinch said. “We have a lot of talent. We’re going to continue to play forward and see where it takes us.”

The American League is wide open, and the Tigers are firmly in a playoff push.

Detroit is 61-65 and 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.