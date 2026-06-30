Detroit Tigers Release 2-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Monday.

Detroit Tigers Release 2-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Tigers had released Cole Waites from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Cole Waites.”

He did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 Minor League games.

Emily Waldon of Baseball America wrote: “LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has been activated with Toledo and Toledo RHP Cole Waites has been released, according to the team.”

Looking At Waites

Waites was picked in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the San Francisco Giants.

His most recent appearance came in 2023.

Milb Central wrote (on December 18, 2025): “The Detroit Tigers have signed Cole Waites to a minor league contract. The pitcher has 170 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.”

Over 10 career MLB games, Waites has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good option for a club in need of pitching depth.

Tigers Right Now