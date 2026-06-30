Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Release 2-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Monday.

Detroit Tigers Release 2-Year MLB Player

GettyCole Waites #76 of the San Francisco Giants making his Major League debut pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on September 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Tigers had released Cole Waites from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Cole Waites.”

He did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 Minor League games.

Emily Waldon of Baseball America wrote: “LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has been activated with Toledo and Toledo RHP Cole Waites has been released, according to the team.”

Looking At Waites

GettyCole Waites #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on September 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Waites was picked in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the San Francisco Giants.

His most recent appearance came in 2023.

Milb Central wrote (on December 18, 2025): “The Detroit Tigers have signed Cole Waites to a minor league contract. The pitcher has 170 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.”

GettyCole Waites #76 of the San Francisco Giants making his Major League debut pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on September 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Over 10 career MLB games, Waites has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good option for a club in need of pitching depth.

Tigers Right Now

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers watches his sacrifice fly during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Release 2-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x