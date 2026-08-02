The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Athletics.

Before Game 2 of the three-game set, Detroit announced it had released a 24-year-old pitcher from the organization.

Detroit Tigers Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization During Athletics Series

MiLB.com wrote: “Lakeland Flying Tigers released RHP Duque Hebbert.”

The Tigers signed Hebbert to a minor-league contract on April 26, 2023.

Hebbert made headlines as a 21-year-old pitching for Team Nicaragua during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

During a game against the Dominican Republic in 2023, Hebbert struck out All-Stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers in one inning.

Not long after his outstanding inning against the Dominican Republic, Hebbert signed his contract with the Tigers.

Unfortunately, Hebbert’s WBC success in 2023 hasn’t translated to a strong minor-league career.

In 91 minor-league games, Hebbert has posted a 5.19 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 171 strikeouts over 201 1/3 innings. He never made it past Double-A with the Tigers.

Hebbert also pitched in the 2026 WBC for Nicaragua, allowing one earned run in one inning across two appearances.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Detroit appears set to sell at the deadline. The club is six games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central and 3 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians with a 52-58 record.

The Tigers won the first game of the three-game series against the Athletics 13-1 on Friday night in Sacramento.

Framber Valdez is slated to start for the Tigers in the second game of the series, which is set to start at 9:40 p.m. EDT tonight. Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.53 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings across 21 starts this year.

Right-hander Jack Perkins is scheduled to start for the Athletics tonight. The 26-year-old right-hander is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings over 26 outings this year.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Athletics and Tigers is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Right-hander Keider Montero is slated to start the game for Detroit. Left-hander Gage Jump is expected to start for the Athletics.