Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
A.J. Hinch
Getty
Reports suggest that the Detroit Tigers should pursue New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade to help improve the club's left-handed hitting.

The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Athletics.

Before Game 2 of the three-game set, Detroit announced it had released a 24-year-old pitcher from the organization.

Detroit Tigers Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization During Athletics Series

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 5

GettyNEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MiLB.com wrote: “Lakeland Flying Tigers released RHP Duque Hebbert.”

The Tigers signed Hebbert to a minor-league contract on April 26, 2023.

Hebbert made headlines as a 21-year-old pitching for Team Nicaragua during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

During a game against the Dominican Republic in 2023, Hebbert struck out All-Stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers in one inning.

Not long after his outstanding inning against the Dominican Republic, Hebbert signed his contract with the Tigers.

Unfortunately, Hebbert’s WBC success in 2023 hasn’t translated to a strong minor-league career.

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool D - Venezuela v Nicaragua

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Ismael Munguia #18 of the Nicaragua cleats are seen during the fourth inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In 91 minor-league games, Hebbert has posted a 5.19 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 171 strikeouts over 201 1/3 innings. He never made it past Double-A with the Tigers.

Hebbert also pitched in the 2026 WBC for Nicaragua, allowing one earned run in one inning across two appearances.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers, during his major league debut, celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The double was his third of the night. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Detroit appears set to sell at the deadline. The club is six games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central and 3 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians with a 52-58 record.

The Tigers won the first game of the three-game series against the Athletics 13-1 on Friday night in Sacramento.

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at home plate celebrates with teammates after he hit a grand slam home run against the Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Framber Valdez is slated to start for the Tigers in the second game of the series, which is set to start at 9:40 p.m. EDT tonight. Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.53 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings across 21 starts this year.

Right-hander Jack Perkins is scheduled to start for the Athletics tonight. The 26-year-old right-hander is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings over 26 outings this year.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Athletics and Tigers is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Right-hander Keider Montero is slated to start the game for Detroit. Left-hander Gage Jump is expected to start for the Athletics.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x