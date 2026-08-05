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Detroit Tigers Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Plenty of big news has surrounded the Detroit Tigers this month. Most notably, the club traded back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additionally, Detroit dealt right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

In lesser-known Tigers news, Detroit released a 25-year-old pitcher from the organization on Aug. 1.

Detroit Tigers Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization Before Trade Deadline

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 5

GettyNEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Tigers have released 25-year-old right-handed pitcher CJ Weins from the organization.

Via Weins’ transactions log on MiLB.com: “West Michigan Whitecaps released RHP CJ Weins.”

Looking at Former Tigers Minor-League RHP CJ Weins’ Career

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT – APRIL 02: A detail of gloves and hats belonging to players from the Detroit Tigers are seen on the dugout steps against the Toronto Blue Jays during the Home Opener for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox selected Weins in the sixth round (No. 178 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Western Kentucky.

On July 8, 2024, the Red Sox traded Weins to the Tigers.

Weins never made it past the Double-A level. He had only pitched for the Tigers’ High-A affiliate over the past two seasons.

In his four-year minor-league career, Weins has posted a 4.29 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 146 strikeouts over 126 innings out of the bullpen.

This season, Weins recorded a 5.91 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 35 innings.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Max Clark #15 and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers embrace after Clark hit a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 54-58 record. They are five games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the division.

Despite trading Skubal and Mize, Detroit is still very much in the postseason race, trailing the Cleveland Guardians by two games for the third American League Wild Card spot.

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Tigers began a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. After completing the three-game set, Detroit will head to San Francisco for a three-game series against the Giants at Oracle Park.

Before Monday’s trade deadline, the Tigers, who have a +63 run differential, swept the Athletics in a three-game series in Sacramento. The team has won six of its last 10 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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