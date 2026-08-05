Plenty of big news has surrounded the Detroit Tigers this month. Most notably, the club traded back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additionally, Detroit dealt right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

In lesser-known Tigers news, Detroit released a 25-year-old pitcher from the organization on Aug. 1.

Detroit Tigers Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization Before Trade Deadline

The Tigers have released 25-year-old right-handed pitcher CJ Weins from the organization.

Via Weins’ transactions log on MiLB.com: “West Michigan Whitecaps released RHP CJ Weins.”

Looking at Former Tigers Minor-League RHP CJ Weins’ Career

The Boston Red Sox selected Weins in the sixth round (No. 178 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Western Kentucky.

On July 8, 2024, the Red Sox traded Weins to the Tigers.

Weins never made it past the Double-A level. He had only pitched for the Tigers’ High-A affiliate over the past two seasons.

In his four-year minor-league career, Weins has posted a 4.29 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 146 strikeouts over 126 innings out of the bullpen.

This season, Weins recorded a 5.91 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 35 innings.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 54-58 record. They are five games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the division.

Despite trading Skubal and Mize, Detroit is still very much in the postseason race, trailing the Cleveland Guardians by two games for the third American League Wild Card spot.

The Tigers began a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. After completing the three-game set, Detroit will head to San Francisco for a three-game series against the Giants at Oracle Park.

Before Monday’s trade deadline, the Tigers, who have a +63 run differential, swept the Athletics in a three-game series in Sacramento. The team has won six of its last 10 games.