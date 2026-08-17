Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization Before Pirates Series

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a tough series where they got swept by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “If the Tigers had swept the White Sox this weekend, they would not only be in first place in the Central, they would currently hold the No. 2 playoff seed (and first-round bye) in the American League. Instead, they’re 5 1/2 games out in the Central and have to climb over four teams to reach the last Wild Card spot. Quite a swing.”

Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Tigers had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 17): “Erie SeaWolves released C Joe Campagna.”

Campagna did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Tigers.

He had been in Double-A (and Triple-A).

Campagna was in the middle of his first season in the Tigers’ organization.

He is batting .213 with 16 hits, one home run, seven RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 24 games this year.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into the night as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 28-33 in 61 games on the road).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Tigers will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

As for the Pirates, they come into the series as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 61-65 record in 126 games.

They are 32-31 in 63 games at PNC Park.

Following their series with the Tigers, the Pirates will remain on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.