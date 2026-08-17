Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization Before Pirates Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a tough series where they got swept by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “If the Tigers had swept the White Sox this weekend, they would not only be in first place in the Central, they would currently hold the No. 2 playoff seed (and first-round bye) in the American League. Instead, they’re 5 1/2 games out in the Central and have to climb over four teams to reach the last Wild Card spot. Quite a swing.”

Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Tigers had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 17): “Erie SeaWolves released C Joe Campagna.”

Campagna did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Tigers.

He had been in Double-A (and Triple-A).

Campagna was in the middle of his first season in the Tigers’ organization.

He is batting .213 with 16 hits, one home run, seven RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 24 games this year.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyZach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the bottom of the second inning at Comerica Park on August 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers come into the night as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 28-33 in 61 games on the road).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Tigers will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyMason Montgomery #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates (R) celebrates with Henry Davis #32 after the final out in the 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox during the game at PNC Park on August 14, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As for the Pirates, they come into the series as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 61-65 record in 126 games.

They are 32-31 in 63 games at PNC Park.

Following their series with the Tigers, the Pirates will remain on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization Before Pirates Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x