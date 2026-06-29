Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Yankees Series

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday (at home).

Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, news came out that the Tigers had released Konnor Pilkington from their organization (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on June 27): “Missed this earlier, but the Tigers released LHP Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Toledo this week. Pilkington was in big-league camp with the Tigers this spring and has MLB experience with the Guards and Nationals.”

Pilkington did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

He had gone 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 23 Triple-A Games.

Looking At Pilkington

Pilkington was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals.

Over 48 career MLB games, the 28-year-old has gone 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Pilkington before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

Pilkington most recently appeared in 32 MLB games for the Nationals last year.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball during the 2026 season.

They come into Monday night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 35-49 record in 84 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 5-5 (and they are 12-28 in 40 games on the road).

After three games with the Yankees, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.