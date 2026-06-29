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Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Yankees Series

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday (at home).

Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player

GettyKonnor Pilkington #45 of the Washington Nationals pitches during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Earlier this week, news came out that the Tigers had released Konnor Pilkington from their organization (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on June 27): “Missed this earlier, but the Tigers released LHP Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Toledo this week. Pilkington was in big-league camp with the Tigers this spring and has MLB experience with the Guards and Nationals.”

Pilkington did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

He had gone 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 23 Triple-A Games.

Looking At Pilkington

GettyKonnor Pilkington #45 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of game two of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on July 12, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pilkington was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals.

Over 48 career MLB games, the 28-year-old has gone 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA.

GettyStarting pitcher Konnor Pilkington #45 of the Cleveland Guardians delivers the baseball in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox during game two of a double header at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 23, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Pilkington before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

Pilkington most recently appeared in 32 MLB games for the Nationals last year.

Tigers Right Now

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Riley Greene #31, left, after hitting home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball during the 2026 season.

They come into Monday night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 35-49 record in 84 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 5-5 (and they are 12-28 in 40 games on the road).

After three games with the Yankees, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Yankees Series

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