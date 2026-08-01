Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Athletics Series

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Athletics in California.

They won by a score of 12-1.

Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player

Also on Friday, news came out that the Tigers had released Sean Guenther from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Sean Guenther.”

Guenther has not appeared in an MLB game this year.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Guenther

Guenther was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent his rookie season (2017) with the Miami Marlins.

That year, Guenther went 0-1 with a 9.30 ERA in 14 games.

Following Miami, Guenther spent part of two seasons with the Tigers (2024-25).

In 2024, he went 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in 17 games.

Guenther could be a good option for another team in need of pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Guenther will turn 31 in December.

Tigers Right Now