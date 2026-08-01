Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Athletics Series

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 19: Sean Guenther #73 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 19, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Athletics in California.
They won by a score of 12-1.
Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player
GettySean Guenther #73 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Also on Friday, news came out that the Tigers had released Sean Guenther from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Sean Guenther.”
Guenther has not appeared in an MLB game this year.
He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.
Looking At Guenther
GettySean Guenther #73 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 9, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Guenther was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
That year, Guenther went 0-1 with a 9.30 ERA in 14 games.
GettySean Guenther #66 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Mets during game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 31, 2021 in New York City.
Following Miami, Guenther spent part of two seasons with the Tigers (2024-25).
In 2024, he went 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in 17 games.
Guenther could be a good option for another team in need of pitching depth.
GettySean Guenther #73 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 03, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.
Guenther will turn 31 in December.
Tigers Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Athletics in California.They won by a score of 12-1.Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB PlayerAlso on Friday, news came out that the Tigers had released Sean Guenther from their organization.MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Sean Guenther.”Guenther has not appeared […]
Detroit Tigers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Athletics Series