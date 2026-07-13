Tigers Release 6-Year Pitcher Before All-Star Break

The Detroit Tigers released a six-year pro veteran before the All-Star break.

On Sunday, before the All-Star break commenced, the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Tigers, released right-hander pitcher Sean Hunley. The move was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

Hunley was selected in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays after his college career at Tennessee. The Rays released him in March before the Tigers signed him to add more depth to the system.

Hunley spent time in Double-A and Triple-A in the Tigers’ system this year, but he’s struggled mightily.

In Triple-A this season, Hunley went 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA as he pitched in 1 game, going 3 innings, allowing 3 runs. In Double-A, Hunley went 0-5 with a 7.29 ERA in 13 games, including 9 starts over 33.1 innings, as the poor performance led to his release.

Hunley is in his sixth pro season, and overall, he’s 23-21 with a 4.14 ERA in 133 games, inlcuidng 56 starts.

Tigers Select College Arm With 1st Pick

The 2026 MLB Draft took place this weekend, and the Tigers selected a right-handed pitcher Cameron Flunky from Coastal Carolina at 22nd overall.

Flunky was ranked 15th by MLB Pipeline, and the Tigers were thrilled to land the right-hander at 22nd overall.

“We’re super excited about Cameron,” amateur scouting director Mark Conner said. “He’s a highly talented right-handed pitcher, really good fastball, capability to spin. Our staff has seen him for a couple years.”

Flunky dealt with injuries last season as he went 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA in seven starts. However, he went 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA last year as a sophomore, leading the Chanticleers to a College World Series berth.

Ultimately, the Tigers are confident in Flunky’s rehab and the pitches he throws to be a future impact pitcher.

“He has an explosive fastball that he throws a ton of strikes with,” Conner said. “He has an ability to get it to both sides of the plate, work it up and down. His ability to spin the baseball, both the curveball and slider, is of high quality. He’s got the makings of a good changeup in there; he’s worked through some different grips. Honestly, it’s like a full starter package in the making.”

Detroit then took Tyson LeBlanc, a shortstop out of Kansas, in the second round.

Detroit Turning Season Around

The Tigers started the year poorly, but now they are playing much better.

Detroit has started to creep back into playoff contention, and the team knows this is how they should have been playing all year.

“The way we’re playing right now, everyone expected us to play that way all year long,” said Kevin McGonigle.

Zach McKinstry agrees, as he believes every facet of the team is playing better.

“We’re playing really good baseball right now,” McKinstry said. “We’re pitching it well, playing good defense, we’re hitting homers. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

The Tigers are now 44-52 and are 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot entering the All-Star break. Detroit will need to continue its stellar play after the All-Star break to avoid being sellers at the deadline.