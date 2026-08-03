Tigers Sign 6-Foot-4 Pitchers, Release 4 Others on Trade Deadline Day

The Detroit Tigers made a plethora of roster moves on MLB Trade Deadline Day.

Detroit made a splash by trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for three prospects. It was a lackluster return to many, and now on deadline day, the Tigers made some intriguing roster moves, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Detroit signed 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher Fabian Reyes to a minor-league deal. Reyes went 3-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 2025 in the Dominican Summer League in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He was released in February and has now signed with the Tigers and was assigned to the FCL Tigers.

Although the Tigers added to their system, the team also released four players, including three pitchers.

Detroit released 6-foot-5 right-hander Andrew Pogue. Pogue was pitching in Single-A Lakeland and was 2-1 with a 7.26 ERA in 26 games out of the bullpen, but he’s now been released.

The Tigers also released right-handed pitcher Omari Daniel, who was pitching for the FCL Tigers. He was selected in the 14th round in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. He was a shortstop, but Detroit signed him as a pitcher, and the conversion did not go well.

The other pitcher Detroit released was right-hander Yoan Valdez, who went 2-4 with an 8.14 ERA between the FCL and FSL this year.

Detroit also released outfielder Caleb Shpur, the lone position player the team cut. Shpur was in High-A and hit .201 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs as he’s in his first pro season in affiliated ball, but was released.

Tigers Trade Skubal to Dodgers

Although Detroit is competing for a Wild Card spot, the Tigers dealt Skubal to the Dodgers.

The Tigers acquired two top-100 prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope (No. 25) and right-hander River Ryan (No. 68). The Dodgers’ 17th-ranked prospect, RHP Brady Smith, was also part of the deal.

Many thought it was a lackluster return, but Skubal was a pending free agent, so Detroit had to get something back for him. And, the focus for the Tigers turns to trying to compete for a playoff spot.

“Ironically, we’re as close to the playoff race as we’ve been in recent months, and yet we know exactly what losing a guy like Tarik Skubal means to our clubhouse and our team,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “But the game moves on. It’s a harsh reality of what’s at stake. …

“We are going to miss Tarik, and we have a ton of respect for him. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to win the next 51 games to try to make the playoffs.”

The Tigers are 54-58 and are 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Detroit Likely to Trade Casey Mize

Along with Skubal being dealt, the Tigers are also likely to trade former first overall pick Casey Mize.

Mize is a pending free agent, and Detroit scratched him from his start ahead of the deadline.

Several teams have been linked to Mize, who can be a solid No. 3 starter in a playoff rotation. The cost to acquire him likely would be similar to the Kevin Gausman and Freddy Peralta deals.

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts this season.