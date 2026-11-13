Tigers Reportedly Interested In $16 Million All-Star

The Detroit Tigers failed to return to the MLB postseason for what would have been the third straight season, and were forced to part ways with multiple pieces, including pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

The Tigers have already signed relief pitcher Emilio Pagán to a one-year, $11 million contract, while also exercising their $10 million option on Drew Anderson.

While it’s unlikely that the Tigers will be able to bring back Skubal, who is an unrestricted free agent after being swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit is now being linked to a $16 million All-Star.

The Detroit Tigers Have Been Linked To All-Star Pitcher Raisel Iglesias

According to a new report from MLB Insider Francys Romero, the Tigers are showing interest in pitcher Raisel Iglesias, who was an All-Star during the 2026 season for the Atlanta Braves.

“Raisel Iglesias has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, per sources,” Romero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The 36-year-old right-hander is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.55 ERA with 34 saves.”

During the campaign, he earned 34 saves along with a 2.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts with a 1.08 WHIP. Overall, during his time with the franchise, he’s registered a 2.39 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, and picked up 131 saves.

Raisel Iglesias Was An All-Star In 2026 For The Braves

Iglesias began his career in Cuba with Isla de la Juventud and the Cuban national team before representing Cuba in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

He defected later that year, established residency in Haiti, and showcased for MLB teams in Mexico. He then began his MLB career when the Cincinnati Reds signed him to a seven-year, $27 million contract in June 2014.

Iglesias debuted in 2015 as a starter before moving to the bullpen the following season. He eventually became Cincinnati’s closer, recording 34 saves in 2019 and reaching 100 career saves in 2020.

The Reds traded Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels in December 2020. He posted a 2.57 ERA and 34 saves in 2021 before re-signing on a four-year, $58 million deal. The Angels traded him to the Braves in August 2022.

He posted strong numbers after the trade, and followed that with 33 saves in 2023 and 34 in 2024. He reached 250 career saves in September 2025. He re-signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $16 million contract that November.